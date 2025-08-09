Ireland

Man (60s) dies in car crash in Co Tipperary

Man who was sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision on the N24 at Kilmoyler, Cahir at about 10.40am. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sat Aug 09 2025 - 17:17

A man (60s) has died following a single vehicle car crash in Cahir, Co Tipperary on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision on the N24 at Kilmoyler, Cahir at about 10.40am.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently conducting an examination of the scene and the road remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10.30am and 11am are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on (052) 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

