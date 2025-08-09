Man (60s) dies in car crash in Co Tipperary

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision on the N24 at Kilmoyler, Cahir at about 10.40am. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man (60s) has died following a single vehicle car crash in Cahir, Co Tipperary on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision on the N24 at Kilmoyler, Cahir at about 10.40am.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently conducting an examination of the scene and the road remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10.30am and 11am are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on (052) 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.