Fermanagh still waiting for seat at top table

Rory Gallagher’s side must now prepare for crucial clash with Meath next weekend

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher.

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher.

 

Armagh 1-9 Fermanagh 0-6

The waiting game goes on for Fermanagh following this setback against Armagh as they continue to keep a strong focus on getting Division One football next season.

But this disappointing performance which lacked energy, cohesion and bite means it’s back to the drawing board in the build-up to next weekend’s crucial clash with Meath.

Having held their own while playing against the wind in the first-half and trailing by 0-5 to 0-4 at the break, Fermanagh had been expected to drive home their advantage after the interval.

Instead they were held scoreless for all of 43 minutes, poor decision-making costing them far too often and they were unable to gain the initiative from their hosts apart from a brief yet ultimately abortive flurry in the closing minutes.

Aidan Forker, the impressive Jarlath Og Burns and Rian O’Neill were among the marksmen who sent Armagh into the comfort zone in a lucrative first quarter before Aidan Breen, Ryan Jones and Declan McCusker were on target to rekindle Fermanagh’s optimism.

Instead, Rory Gallagher’s side were outgunned after the break, the wheels coming off altogether when Armagh substitute Ethan Rafferty blazed through to thunder in the only goal of the game.

Fermanagh’s late efforts to snatch the game out of the fire floundered against a stoic Armagh defence that yielded a brace of token points from Conal Jones and Declan McCusker that only provided the merest hint of comfort for the Ernemen.

Armagh: B Hughes; R Kennedy, A McKay, P Hughes; B Donaghy, G McCabe, A Forker (0-1); C Vernon (0-1), N Grimley (0-2, 0-2f); J Hall, R Grugan (0-1f), J Og Burns (0-1); P Casey, R O’Neill (0-1f), J Clarke (0-1f). Subs: S Campbell for Casey (27 mins), M Shields 0-1 for McCabe (h-t), E Rafferty (1-0) for O’Neill (60), J McElroy for Forker (62), C Higgins for Hall (72). Yellow card: Forker (29). Black card: McCabe (24).

Fermanagh: T Tracey; L Cullen, C Cullen, K Connor; U Kelm, J McMahon, C Corrigan; E Donnelly, R Jones (0-1); K McDonnell, D McCusker (0-2), A Breen (0-1); R Lyons (0-1), C Jones (0-1), S Quigley. Subs: D Teague for McDonnell (38 mins), J Cassidy for Lyons, T Clarke for Donnelly (both 53), P McCusker for Breen (60). Yellow card: Lyons (44). Red card: C Cullen (72).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.