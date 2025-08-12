Crime & Law

Two men charged with attempted murder of Northern Ireland detective John Caldwell

Detective chief inspector was shot nine times in front of son and suffered life-changing injuries

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in 2023. Photograph: PA
Ronan McGreevy
Tue Aug 12 2025 - 22:07

Two men have been charged with the attempted murder of Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

DCI Caldwell (48) was shot nine times in front of his son while putting footballs into the back of a car following a training session at a youth sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone in 2023.

He suffered life-changing injuries and subsequently took early retirement on medical grounds.

He was known for his role investigating major cases such as the murder of fellow police officer Ronan Kerr and the fatal shooting of journalist Lyra McKee.

This week’s charges follow the arrests of the two men and subsequent detention under the Terrorism Act on Monday.

One of the men is 45 and was arrested in the Stewartstown area. The other man, a 25-year-old, was arrested in West Belfast. .

They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

