Shelbourne v Rijeka live updates: Team news, TV info and start time ahead of Europa League clash

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round between Shelbourne and Rijeka, it kicks off at Tolka Park at 7.45pm. Shelbourne pulled off one of the great upsets of Irish football history in Europe by beating the Croatian champions in Croatia in the first leg, a 2-1 victory thanks to a John Martin goal. The Croatians will be looking for revenge and will be highly motivated with a lot of quality, but Shels will hope for a famous night, which would get them through to the next round of qualifying but more importantly guarantee group stage football regardless in the Uefa Conference League.

Unfortunately for Shels, Seán Boyd has been ruled out with a calf injury.

The starting teams will follow when they’re announced.

You can watch the game on LOITV tonight, it’s €10 to buy a stream - https://www.loitv.ie/ie