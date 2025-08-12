Lebanon appeals in Pte Rooney murder sentences and commits to capturing main perpetrator

An Irish UN peacekeeper stands next to the coffin of his comrade Private Seán Rooney. Photograph: Hussein Malla/AP

Prosecutors in Lebanon have lodged an appeal against the sentences imposed on the men convicted of killing Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney.

Authorities there have also committed to tracking down the main perpetrator in the murder, Mohammed Ayyad, who was sentenced to death in absentia by a Lebanese military court last month. Ayyad has not appeared in court since being released on medical bail in 2023.

In addition, the Lebanese government has replaced the military prosecutor in the case and appointed a new lawyer to oversee the appeal process against Ayyad’s co-accused.

Private Rooney was part of a convoy travelling to Beirut when his UN marked vehicle came under attack in the village of at Al-Aqbiya, Lebanon, in December 2022.

Pte Rooney later died from gunshot injuries. His colleague Trooper Shane Kearney suffered serious injuries while two other Irish soldiers suffered less serious wounds.

As well as sentencing Ayyad to death, the military tribunal convicted five other men of lesser offences in relation to the attack. Two of these men received prison sentences of one and three months respectively while the remainder were given modest fines.

The Lebanese government has informed their Irish counterparts that appeals have been lodged against the leniency of the fines and prison sentences. The case has been lodged with the military cassation court.

The Lebanese authorities have also told Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris they are “taking urgent steps to ensure the individual convicted of the murder of Private Rooney is taken into custody,” a spokesman for Mr Harris said.

It follows a letter from Mr Harris to the Lebanese government expressing disappointment over the sentences imposed on Ayyad’s co-accused and Ayyad’s absence from custody.

Pte Rooney’s mother Natasha also criticised the legal proceedings, calling it a “sham trial process”.

She has been updated on the latest developments, a spokesman for Mr Harris said.

“I very much welcome the confirmation today from the Lebanese justice and defence ministers that an appeal has been formally lodged against the sentences handed down in the case of the death [of] Private Seán Rooney and the injuries of his colleagues,” the Tánaiste said on Tuesday evening.

“I have this afternoon spoken with Sean’s mother Natasha, who I was pleased to also meet last week. I informed her of today’s developments and have committed to following up directly with the Lebanese government in relation to the appeal itself.

“In my calls with my Lebanese counterparts, I made it clear that the sentences handed down in this case are simply not acceptable and are very disappointing.

“They have caused great upset and insult to the Rooney family and everything must be done to ensure justice is served for Seán and his colleagues who were injured.”