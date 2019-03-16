Dublin spring surprise against Tipperary

Dublin 1-21 Tipperary 0-23

Dublin have made it to the last four of the Allianz Hurling League Division One after hanging on to record a surprise against Tipperary.

The home side were made to pay for much wayward shooting, racking up 18 wides compared to Dublin’s six across the 70-plus minutes, and they never led at any stage of this quarter-final.

It’s now a higher peak to scale next weekend for Dublin as they prepare to take on All-Ireland champions Limerick.

They won’t be overawed either, after a hard-working performance which saw them out-fight, out-run and out-score Tipp before a relatively small crowd of 3,503 at a cold Semple Stadium.

Tipperary looked somewhat lethargic early on, which was surprising given their zippy win against Cork last weekend following their training camp in Alicante.

They shot a number of poor wides in the first half, spread across several of the forwards, and at the other end conceded an opportunist goal to Fergal Whitely in the fifth minute when he struck a rebounded Oisín O’Rorke effort into the net first-time.

Excellent scores from within their own half by Chris Crummey and Seán Moran kept the scores on the boil for Dublin, who were more economical with their possession and also their shooting during the first half.

Tipp did improve a bit in the second quarter, with team captain Seamie Callanan driving them in attack along with Noel McGrath at centrefield while Jake Morris pitched in with a couple of nice points, but their general inaccuracy kept proving costly.

At half-time Dublin were in front by 1-10 to 0-9 and were worthy of that lead and in fact it could have been greater but for some fine defending by Ronan Maher when Eamon Dillon was bursting through on goal just before the whistle.

However, four points in as many minutes upon the restart had Tipp level for the first time since proceedings began, with Jason Forde converting two frees to add to an excellent point from the middle by Noel McGrath and a score by Jake Morris.

One of the biggest cheers of the day came in the 46th minute when Brendan Maher was introduced for his first appearance for the county since last year’s championship and a cruciate injury.

The 2016 All-Ireland winning captain made a huge catch seconds later to get into the action and kept himself busy while a subsequent sub, Mark Kehoe, also made an impact shortly after entering the pitch when he tapped over two nice points on the trot from the right wing, the second after making an interception to win possession.

However, although Tipp drew level a few times in that second half, Dublin kept pulling ahead again with scores by Eamon Dillon, Seán Moran and Paul Ryan proving crucial late on.

Tipperary: P Maher, C Barrett, J Barry, R Maher (0-1), Joe O’Dwyer, P Maher, R Byrne, N McGrath (0-4, 0-1f), M Breen (0-1), J Morris (0-3), N O’Meara (0-1), J Forde (0-7, 0-6f), John O’Dwyer, S Callanan (0-2), J McGrath (0-1). Subs: P Maher for J McGrath (34m), B Maher (0-1f) for R Byrne (46), M Kehoe (0-2) for John O’Dwyer (56), A Flynn for M Breen (60), D Maher for N McGrath (73).

Dublin: A Nolan, P Smyth, E O’Donnell (0-1), D Gray, C Crummey (0-1), S Moran (0-5, 0-3f, 0-1 ‘65’), D O’Connell, R McBride (0-1), S Treacy, J Malone (0-1), C Conway, D Sutcliffe, O O’Rorke (0-5, 0-4f), F Whitely (1-0), E Dillon (0-3). Subs: C Boland (0-2) for S Treacy, J Hetherton for C Conway (both h-t), P Ryan (0-2) for F Whitely (55), R Hayes for J Malone (60), D Treacy for O’Rorke (68).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

Attendance: 3,503