Andy Moran to be appointed Mayo senior football manager

Andy Moran is to be appointed Mayo senior football manager with Paddy Tally as part of his management team.

Tally is included as part of the backroom set-up alongside one of Moran’s former Mayo teammates, Colm Boyle.

Mayo GAA confirmed: “Mayo GAA would like confirm that the process to appoint the next Mayo Senior Football Manager has now concluded.

“Following a comprehensive and robust recruitment process, and in line with the appointment guidelines, Mayo GAA will be proposing Andy Moran for ratification as the new Mayo Senior Football Manager at the next meeting of the Mayo GAA County Board.

“Andy Moran is one of Mayo’s most decorated and respected former players. He will be supported by a backroom team of Colm Boyle and Paddy Tally.”

The acquisition of Tally is seen as a major coup. The Tyrone native was in charge of Derry this season but will bring a huge amount of experience after coaching spells elsewhere including Galway, Down and Kerry.

Moran managed Leitrim for three seasons, 2022-2024, before taking on a coaching role with Monaghan in 2025.

The former Mayo captain succeeds Kevin McStay in the role. McStay’s tenure was brought to an abrupt end in June, with the county board announcing that he had been relieved of his role, despite having one year remaining of what had been a four-year term.

Mayo GAA added: “Andy Moran and his backroom team bring a wealth of experience from both playing and coaching at the highest levels of intercounty football.

“Andy Moran has gained management and coaching experience with both Monaghan and Leitrim in recent years. Their combined knowledge, leadership and proven track records will be invaluable in driving the continued development and success of Mayo football.

“Mayo GAA would like to sincerely thank all candidates who expressed an interest in the position for their time, commitment and the professionalism they brought to the process.

“The level of interest and calibre of applicants once again highlights the strength and reputation of Mayo football. Mayo GAA looks forward to the formal ratification of Andy Moran and his management team and to beginning an exciting new chapter for the Mayo Senior Football team.”

Elsewhere, Dermot McCabe has been handed a three-year term as Cavan senior football manager. Cavan officials confirmed the Gowna clubman’s appointment late on Monday night.