Cork rally late on to beat Kilkenny in relegation playoff

Sub Jamie Coughlan completes comeback with goal at Nowlan Park

Conor Lehane of Cork goes highest in a bid to claim a high ball during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A relegation playoff at Nowlan Park. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Conor Lehane of Cork goes highest in a bid to claim a high ball during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A relegation playoff at Nowlan Park. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

Kilkenny 1-16 Cork 2-15

A late Rebel rally saw Cork get the better of old rivals Kilkenny in their Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A relegation playoff.

John Meyler’s side hit 1-2 without reply in the closing minutes to record a dramatic victory in Nowlan Park.

The result was a huge blow for Kilkenny, who seemed to be heading for victory when points from James Maher and Richie Hogan had them three ahead (1-15 to 1-12) with as many minutes of normal time left.

Back came Cork. Points from Conor Lehane (free) and Mark Coleman edged them closer before sub Jamie Coughlan drilled the sliotar to the Cats’ net. They would not be caught.

Boosted by Alan Murphy’s penalty Kilkenny were five points up at half-time (1-8 to 0-6). They looked comfortable when they moved six ahead after the restart but they couldn’t maintain their control on the game.

Cork were level by the 60th minute (1-11 to 1-11), their goal coming from James O’Connor goaled. Kilkenny did get their noses in front again, but were caught when Cork upped the pace late on.

Victory means Cork can look forward to League games against Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Galway and Westmeath in 2020 in Group A. Kilkenny will go into Group B with Wexford, Clare, Dublin, Carlow and Laois.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Michael Cody, Paddy Deegan, Ciarán Wallace; Enda Morrissey, Conor O’Shea, Tommy Walsh; James Maher (0-1), Conor Browne; Pat Lyng, Alan Murphy (1-4), Richie Leahy (0-2); Billy Ryan (0-1), Richie Hogan (0-5), Niall Brassil (0-3).

Subs: Aidan Nolan for O’Shea; Ger Malone for Lyng; John Donnelly for A Murphy; Martin Keoghan for R Leahy.

CORK: Anthony Nash; Seán O’Donoghue, Damien Cahalane, Darren Browne; Robert Downey, Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman (0-1); Ger Millerick, Bill Cooper; Cormac Murphy (0-1), Robbie O’Flynn, Luke Meade (0-2); Conor Lehane (0-8), Aidan Walsh, Shane Kingston (0-3).

Subs: Jack O’Connor (1-0) for A Walsh; Darragh Fitzgibbon for C Murphy; Jamie Coughlan (1-0) for Kingston.

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.