Cork rally late on to beat Kilkenny in relegation playoff

Kilkenny 1-16 Cork 2-15

A late Rebel rally saw Cork get the better of old rivals Kilkenny in their Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A relegation playoff.

John Meyler’s side hit 1-2 without reply in the closing minutes to record a dramatic victory in Nowlan Park.

The result was a huge blow for Kilkenny, who seemed to be heading for victory when points from James Maher and Richie Hogan had them three ahead (1-15 to 1-12) with as many minutes of normal time left.

Back came Cork. Points from Conor Lehane (free) and Mark Coleman edged them closer before sub Jamie Coughlan drilled the sliotar to the Cats’ net. They would not be caught.

Boosted by Alan Murphy’s penalty Kilkenny were five points up at half-time (1-8 to 0-6). They looked comfortable when they moved six ahead after the restart but they couldn’t maintain their control on the game.

Cork were level by the 60th minute (1-11 to 1-11), their goal coming from James O’Connor goaled. Kilkenny did get their noses in front again, but were caught when Cork upped the pace late on.

Victory means Cork can look forward to League games against Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Galway and Westmeath in 2020 in Group A. Kilkenny will go into Group B with Wexford, Clare, Dublin, Carlow and Laois.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Michael Cody, Paddy Deegan, Ciarán Wallace; Enda Morrissey, Conor O’Shea, Tommy Walsh; James Maher (0-1), Conor Browne; Pat Lyng, Alan Murphy (1-4), Richie Leahy (0-2); Billy Ryan (0-1), Richie Hogan (0-5), Niall Brassil (0-3).

Subs: Aidan Nolan for O’Shea; Ger Malone for Lyng; John Donnelly for A Murphy; Martin Keoghan for R Leahy.

CORK: Anthony Nash; Seán O’Donoghue, Damien Cahalane, Darren Browne; Robert Downey, Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman (0-1); Ger Millerick, Bill Cooper; Cormac Murphy (0-1), Robbie O’Flynn, Luke Meade (0-2); Conor Lehane (0-8), Aidan Walsh, Shane Kingston (0-3).

Subs: Jack O’Connor (1-0) for A Walsh; Darragh Fitzgibbon for C Murphy; Jamie Coughlan (1-0) for Kingston.

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).