Roscommon CCC proposes 96-week ban following investigation into referee incident

The Roscommon Competitions Control Committee have proposed a 96-week ban following their investigation into an incident during a minor football match that resulted in a referee needing medical attention and spending the night in hospital for observation.

The match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s was abandoned after referee Kevin Naughton was left lying on the ground following an alleged confrontation with a member of the St Aidan’s management team.

The Roscommon CCC reviewed video footage of the incident and have proposed a 96-week suspension.

Following the proposal of the suspension, the St Aidan’s club and the individual involved now have the choice to either accept the penalty or seek a hearing. Should a case be brought to the Hearings Committee, further video evidence and eyewitness testimonies could be introduced.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, which took place in Ballyforan on August 31st, as a means of protest all referees in Roscommon withdrew their services from games in the county for the following weekend.