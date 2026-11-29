The Taoiseach and Tánaiste must ensure Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill gives a “full and factual” account of whether there was “political interference” in relation to the sacking of Health Service Executive (HSE) boss Anne O’Connor, according to Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane.

O’Connor’s sacking after just eight months in the job has caused a political storm, putting the HSE board and Carroll MacNeill under pressure to explain the reasons for her dismissal and the sequence of events leading up to it.

The board carried out a lengthy meeting on Friday, at which substantial focus was given to the way in which O’Connor was dismissed and the ensuing political controversy.

A senior health source has suggested there could be a significant overhaul of members, some of whom are understood to be considering their positions in light of the controversy.

There is also mounting pressure on Carroll MacNeill after the emergence of a letter from O’Connor’s legal representatives to the HSE’s lawyers – and copied to Carroll MacNeill personally – sent in the wake of her removal as chief executive.

In the letter, O’Connor claimed Carroll MacNeill expected to intervene directly in managing the health service and wanted someone else appointed to the job over her.

O’Connor claims HSE board chairman Ciarán Devane told her the Minister was “dissatisfied” that Derek Tierney – now the most senior civil servant in the Department of Health – had not been appointed to the position.

[ After this train wreck, nobody will ever try to fire a senior public servant againOpens in new window ]

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (left) and Anne O’Connor. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The letter also said O’Connor had not been sent promised feedback and documents about her performance weeks before she was dismissed.

In response to the letter, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health has previously said: “The Minister is mindful that mediation may be an option for the parties involved, that this is a contested space and, accordingly, does not intend to make any additional comment beyond answers already provided in committee.”

A spokeswoman for the Minister reiterated this statement on Sunday in response to queries on Cullinane’s comments.

In its statement last week announcing O’Connor’s sacking, the HSE board said it had agreed a set of performance objectives with her following her appointment in March 2026.

These objectives covered the areas of financial management and expenditure control; urgent and emergency care performance; and waiting list management.

The board’s statement said its decision to remove O’Connor was “based on its assessment of performance and leadership” over her time in office and “was not the result of any single event or issue”.

On Tuesday, Carroll MacNeill told the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee she had raised concerns about the performance of the HSE months before O’Connor’s sacking.

She insisted she had not raised O’Connor’s performance specifically with the HSE board’s chairman, Devane, but noted: “the CEO is the head of the HSE and the performance is linked to that.”

[ Explosive claims in Anne O’Connor letter to prompt inevitable questions for HSE board and MinisterOpens in new window ]

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

On Sunday, Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane said there was a question over “whether there was political interference in a process that resulted in the sacking of one of the most senior civil servants in the State”.

Speaking on Newstalk radio’s The Pat Kenny Show, Cullinane claimed “nobody believes the story” being told by the Minister and the HSE’s board “and that’s why the opposition and others quite rightly want the Minister to come clean and to give a full and factual and truthful account of what happened”.

He added: “That’s why it’s important now also for the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste to ensure that’s exactly what happens.”

Carroll MacNeill is due to give a statement to the Dáil on the sacking of O’Connor this week.

When asked on Saturday evening if he had confidence in the Minister for Health, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I’ve already said I have.”

A spokesman for Tánaiste Simon Harris said on Sunday morning that Harris has confidence in Carroll MacNeill.

The HSE board has confirmed that Devane and interim CEO Damien McCallion will attend a meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee next Wednesday.

The committee was told “the final composition of the board delegation will be confirmed” on Monday.

From top left: Attorney General Rossa Fanning, Tánaiste Simon Harris, HSE board chairman Ciarán Devane, Department of Health secretary general Derek Tierney, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, former HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill. Illustration: Paul Scott

Meanwhile, the week since O’Connor’s removal has been a “very difficult week for people working in the health service,” the president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Prof Gabrielle Colleran, said.

She said the representative bodies for healthcare workers came out “strongly” following O’Connor’s removal as chief executive, but that the unions “have all been critical” of the way the board have performed.

She said O’Connor had, in early private conversations after taking the job, expressed a desire “to make a difference in the health service” and to repair trust in it. Anne O’Connor had previously been a managing director for private health provider VHI, Colleran told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1.

However, upon taking the top job, Colleran said she had neither a chief financial officer, nor a chief operations officer.

Leo Varadkar, former taoiseach and minister for health, said on the same programme that the HSE board “effectively made this decision, disappeared, and left the Minister to explain it.”

“When they made this decision, the chair – or if not the chair, the spokesperson of the board – should have been available within the first 24 or 48 hours to explain their decision,” he said.

“The main people we need to hear from are the board, and dismissing somebody, even during their probationary period, is not a small thing.”

He described O’Connor as a “very professional, very competent lady”, with whom he worked during the pandemic.

“We don’t need a scapegoat,” he later said. “We need full accountability and responsibility, and to find out what actually happened.”

[ Anne O’Connor demanded HSE rescind dismissal or she would seek High Court injunctionOpens in new window ]