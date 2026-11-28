Wolfe Tones goalkeeper Ciaráin O Gallachóir emerges with the ball and clears in the dying seconds of the Leinster club SFC semi-final against The Downs at Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA Club. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Leinster Club SFC semi-final: Wolfe Tones (Meath) 1-13 The Downs (Westmeath) 0-14

Meath’s Leinster club SFC final drought was ended by Wolfe Tones who upset the odds in this hard fought and well contested semi-final at Ashbourne.

A Meath club hadn’t appeared in a final at this level since Skryne in 2004, two years after Dunshaughlin last brought the title back to the county. It was a long overdue success for Wolfe Tones who will still be rank outsiders when they take on Cuala in the final at Croke Park next Saturday.

It was a fully deserved success for the Meath men against opponents who had many of the side that contested the 2022 final. The Westmeath men also had three Leinster medallists including Luke Loughlin who was in sparkling form throughout the opening half. The Downs led by four points in the closing stages of the opening half and were playing like a side destined for another provincial decider.

However a goal on the cusp of half-time from county player Adam O’Neill proved a perfect tonic for Tones, who ended the half just two points in arrears 1-4 to 0-9. The Downs hit the opening point of the second half but after that the Tones dominated for lengthy spells with The Downs struggling to match the hunger and passion of the home side.

Loughlin’s opening-half display was surpassed by Tones wing back Oisín Martin, who added three second-half points to the one scored in the first to cap a magnificent display.

The Downs' Luke Loughlin dejected after the game. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

It was only in the closing minutes that The Downs applied pressure on a previous resolute Tones rearguard as they strove to save the game. They were short from a two-point free when three in arrears and then in the final moments goalkeeper Ciarán Ó Gallachóir came to Tones’ rescue following a goalmouth scramble.

In the opening passages it looked as if county star Loughlin might win the game single-handedly for The Downs. He converted two two-point frees to give his side a 0-4 to 0-3 lead after 11 minutes as the Westmeath side eventually opened up a double scores lead before O’Neill pounced for that timely goal for Tones.

There was little to choose between the teams in the third quarter but a two-pointer from Thomas O’Reilly kept Tones in contention and then wing back Martin levelled up the game on 37 minutes. A Caolan Ward free edged Tones in front and with O’Reilly and Saran Ó Fionnagáin also on target they maintained their lead. Two quick-fire points from Martin left them three clear on 54 minutes.

That left The Downs chasing the game and Loughlin was short twice from placed balls before pointing in the second minute of added time. However, their efforts to save the game in the dying moments came up agonisingly short.

WOLFE TONES: Ciarán Ó Gallachóir; Conor Sheppard, Shane Glynn, Andrew Crawford; Oisín Martin (0-0-4), Ross Gallagher, Seán Penny; Adam O’Neill (1-0-0), Eoin Donegan (0-0-1; Caolán Ward (0-0-2, 1f, 1 45, Thomas O’Reilly (0-1-2), Kyle Moran; Saran Ó Fionnagáin (0-0-1), Cian O’Neill, Fiachra Ward.

Subs: Rioghan Ó Beaglaoich for Penny (h-t); Ben Reilly (0-0-1) for C O’Neill (42); Evan Curley for Sheppard (49); Pádraic Diamond for Moran (57); Rian Fox for F Ward (62).

THE DOWNS: Trevor Martin; Éanna Burke, Charlie Drumm, Josh Murtagh; Michael Moloney, Ciaran Nolan, Joe Moran; Lorcan Mullen, Jonathan Lynam (0-0-2); Kevin O’Sullivan (0-0-1), Ian Martin (0-0-1), Dean Egerton (0-0-2); Luke Loughlin (0-2-4, 2tpf, 1f), Niall Mitchell, Tom Tuite.

Subs: Darragh Egerton for Moran (39 mins); Philip Martin for Tuite (51); Billy Moffatt for Dean Egerton (52); Peter Murray for Mullen (55).

Referee: Brendan Crawley (Kildare).