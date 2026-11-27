Eric Cantona carried himself as if it was a privilege for the rest of the world to get to see him do his thing. Photograph: by Anton Want/Allsport/Getty Images

We’ve had a group of transition-year students in the office for the week, listening and observing as Irish Times journalists go about their work. Bright-eyed, fresh-faced, full of ideas and mischief. But enough about the staff, says you. What about the TY kids?

Well, here’s the thing. You know the way you used to hear people say they started to feel old when the gardaí were suddenly younger than them? Those people had little to be worried about. No, it’s when you’re chatting to a room of 16-year-olds and you realise that one of them is the daughter of a lad you went to college with, that’s when you get the chills.

We were in college, like, a fortnight ago. Or so it feels. We used to watch Man United matches in a flat down off St Patrick’s Cathedral, armed with a six-pack and a bag of Doritos. In fairness, that dates it like a tree ring – this was back when United were actually worth watching. Nowadays, they’re a clown car who can’t get through five minutes without squirting water in their own eyes. And Bob’s kid is nearly voting age. Jesus.

On top of it all, now there’s an Eric Cantona documentary coming out. The trailer for it popped up the other day, full of all the old clips and all the old fury. Eric kicking. Eric scowling. Eric scoring impossible goals and staring down the crowd in celebration. Immediately, I was transition-year age again, all spots and grease and hair curtains.

An Eric Cantona mural at Old Trafford earlier this season. Photograph: Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sport is a time machine like that. All it takes is footage of a goal, the winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup final, say. And bang, it’s May 1996 and I’ve been out all day with a pal of mine – him Liverpool, me United. We’re in a Liverpool-supporting pub and everybody’s well-oiled and SmartMouth here gets the idea that it would be hilarious to go around turning up the collars of the Liverpool fans.

It didn’t end well. Let’s just say that when the going got tough, your correspondent showed precisely none of the gumption, style or cojones for which Cantona was famed. I might even have tried, cowardly, to present myself as actually being a Liverpool fan at one point, in a vain effort to quell matters. My pal reminds me of it to this day.

Nobody will ever be cooler than Cantona was in the eyes of the 16-year-old me. He wore his jersey in the coolest way, he scored the coolest goals, he said the coolest shit. He carried himself as if it was a privilege for the rest of the world to get to see him do his thing, which should really have been a pretty tiresome act. We ate it up all the same.

Trawler Eric Cantona and a flock of seagulls after an FA disciplinary hearing in 1995. Photograph: Allsport/Getty Images

“When the seagulls follow the trawler, it’s because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea. Thank you very much.” Has there ever been more theatre in a 21-word press conference? More balls? More cool? I remember being in school in the days after it and, like everybody else, not really having a clue what the hell he was on about. But loving it anyway.

That’s 31 years ago. Memory is such a weird, discombobulating thing. Go back 31 years before Cantona’s kung-fu kick and The Beatles hadn’t put out A Hard Day’s Night. To us teenagers watching Cantona in the 1990s, the 1960s felt like caveman times. Yet to us now, still not yet 50 and kidding ourselves that we’re never going to be old, a Cantona goal somehow feels recent and visceral and fresh. No wonder nostalgia was once regarded as a mental illness.

Time moves on. The documentary is made by Ken Loach and is called Cantona: Flower of Evil. Maybe when I was 16 I would have thought it sounded like the coolest title ever but now I feel myself rolling my eyes. Go on out of that, Eric. Flower of Evil me hoop.

Cantona’s postfootball career always felt a bit wandering and unrequited, never quite settling into a lane for himself. He did some acting, he got into wine, he wrote bits and pieces of poetry. But whether it was through Nike ad campaigns or the 2009 movie Looking for Eric (also by Loach) or now this documentary, he has always seemed drawn back to his four years at United as his most reliable postfootball earner.

To see Eric Cantona now, grey and 60 and south-of-France healthy, is a good thing. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

[ Eric Cantona: ‘If I regret something about the kung-fu kick, it’s that I would love to kick him in another place’Opens in new window ]

It all feels a bit knowing, all a bit staged. Eric the product. Eric the king, with a wink. He sat down with the great Donald McRae this week for an interview but made it clear beforehand that he’d walk out if there were any questions about the current bin fire at United. Eric the outsider, except when there’s a movie to sell and he’s required to be a company man.

So goes the world. Cantona is entitled to tend to his legend however he sees fit, and if that means monetising what he meant to millions like me for a few seasons three decades ago, fair enough. To see him now, grey and 60 and south-of-France healthy, is a good thing. But it’s not what I want from Cantona.

[ Singing in Carmen: ‘Before I go on stage, I like to think of Eric Cantona’Opens in new window ]

I want him to be forever 28, his collar up, his chest out. I want the Saturday night results reading Manchester United 1 (Cantona, 80) Everyone Else FC 0. And me in transition year, not knowing a thing about anything, except that Cantona was a madman, a sage and the coolest mofo I ever did see. That’s what I want and he can’t give it to me.

My fault, not his.