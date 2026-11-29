Speaking after Ireland’s year ended in victory, Tadhg Beirne joked that James McNabney owed him one. The Ulster backrow’s first international try came due to Beirne’s generosity, if his version is to be believed. Ireland’s stand-in captain could have carried close to the line but, at his junior colleague’s behest, he left the ball to the man looking to break his duck.

It sounded like barstool embellishment. The old dog holding the hand of the young pup.

It turns out Beirne is no fibber. Watching back the replay, he’d be lucky to not still have McNabney’s handprint in his back. The culprit makes no attempt to hide his try line giddiness.

“He had his hands on the ball and I gave him a shove into the ruck,” recalls McNabney. “I said, ‘That’s mine’ and yeah, I’m glad he did that.

“Paul O’Connell said to me ‘When you come off the bench, I want you to go look for the ball, be selfish, get your hands on the ball,’ because that’s when I’m at my best. I was glad he [Beirne] gave me it.”

The jovial attitude summed up Ireland’s mood. Four wins in as many weeks will do wonders for morale, not to mention the impending London night out. Of equal help in this regard is the injection of an infectious personality into the ranks. Youthful exuberance and all that.

McNabney, aged 23, is easily Ireland’s find of the window. On the pitch, his limited opportunity has been defined by rampaging carries, a pair of scores and an unfortunate blow to the head. Off it, he appears to have endeared himself to the wider group.

Ireland’s James McNabney celebrates scoring his side’s fourth try with Tadhg Beirne during the Nations Championship match against Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on November 27th. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Case in point, McNabney still owed his team-mates a debut song at Twickenham. The concussion suffered against Fiji either robbed or saved him from the tradition, depending on levels of individual shyness. Shortly after speaking to the press, he was off to regale his comrades with Hit the Diff by Marty Mone. “A good farming song,” according to its latest cover artist.

“He’s himself,” says Beirne of McNabney. “He’s good craic around the place and, you know, he’s a farmer from up north, and that’s who he is.

“He’s properly himself all the time around the place, cracks good jokes around lads, takes a good slagging and just is himself on the field as well. He oozes confidence when he goes on the field.”

[ ‘Fought and fought’: Andy Farrell hails Ireland’s character in victory over AustraliaOpens in new window ]

McNabney did benefit from some injury luck to earn his first two caps as Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Sean Jansen and Bryn Ward were all felled. If a believer in karma, this is only a just reversal after McNabney’s opportunity to travel to Georgia and Portugal last year was ruined by an ACL tear.

Even accounting for all those injuries, you’d suspect that McNabney’s opportunity would have come sooner rather than later. The 6ft 5in, 120kg “specimen” (Andy Farrell’s word) has been in the IRFU system for some time. Picked a year young for the Ireland Under-20s, he won two Grand Slams at that age group in 2022 and 2023. He is the fourth Irish player capped at senior level who started the 2023 Under-20 World Championship final after Sam Prendergast, Gus McCarthy and Paddy McCarthy (France have capped eight).

Ireland’s James McNabney scores his second try during the Nations Championship match against Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on November 27th. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

McNabney continues Farrell’s record of picking players who are not first choice at their province. Granted, McNabney was hampered by that injury, but so far this season he has found himself behind Juarno Augustus in Ulster’s number eight pecking order. Now, with momentum on his side, it will be fascinating to see if international opportunity leads to more provincial minutes.

“I’m playing away next week against Cardiff for Ulster, hopefully if I get picked,” says McNabney. “I don’t know if I’m starting or on the bench, but I’m among the 23, so hopefully build on that, and keep going forward.

“You have to be ready whenever the opportunity arises. Yeah, it’s all happened very quick, it couldn’t have really went much better for me to be honest. But it’s important that I don’t rest upon that.

“I know that there is two big players champing to get back [Conan and Doris, for the Ireland eight shirt] they’re injured currently but when they get back, there’ll be plenty of competition. You never know what will happen, I’ll keep working when I go back to my province and hope to get back in amongst it here.”

For all the positivity of youth, there is still a battle for McNabney to get on the World Cup plane. Doris is a lock if fit, likely Conan too. Jansen was sufficiently well thought of to start this window at number eight, only for injury to strike. Ward was capped in the summer. None of which stops Ireland’s newest toy from thinking of Down Under.

“I know that’s what we’re building towards, and I look forward to that,” says McNabney. “And hopefully, I can be on the right side of that selection, be on the plane. We’ll just do whatever we can to try and make that happen.”

[ Clinical Ireland move through the gears to see off Australia at TwickenhamOpens in new window ]