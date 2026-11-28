Kevin Moore is an academic historian and lecturer who alloyed his work with his love of football to found England’s National Football Museum.

This role led him to spending time with the many mid-century greats of English football, a dream role that begat a disturbing revelation. Why did so many of these great footballers suffer from dementia in their final years?

Aware of the growing body of evidence that showed a greater risk of dementia among former professional footballers than among the wider population, Moore decided to dig deeper into the science and history. The product of his research is a new book, Heading for Trouble: Football’s Head Impact Crisis.

Moore says he went into the project without an agenda, but his final conclusion is that heading should be banned from the sport.

Heading, he writes, is the sport’s biggest problem.

“Heading is still damaging people,” he says. “I think it’s very hard to argue that it’s not. Some people will, but I think it’s like denying that smoking causes cancer. Some people will always deny this, but I think the science is now clear enough to say it’s a risk, and people ought to know what that risk is.”

Moore has assembled a formidable body of scientific evidence to show that repeatedly heading a football can cause brain damage and heighten the risk of CTE and neurodegenerative illness later in life.

Among the standout pieces of research is a 2017 study by the University of Glasgow, led by Dr William Stewart. It studied the causes of death of 7,676 former Scottish male professional footballers and evaluated them against those of more than 23,000 individuals from across the general population.

England's bloodied defender Terry Butcher celebrates after a goalless draw between Sweden and England in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifiying match in Stockholm. Photograph: David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images

Its headline finding is chilling: these footballers were 3½ times more likely to die from dementia than the general population. Though the dates of birth of these players ranged between 1900 and 1976, the research found no great variance of dementia risk across different eras. The difference it found was according to the players’ positions. While goalkeepers had the same rate of dementia risk as the general population, the risk for outfield players was almost four times greater. For defenders, the risk was five times greater.

Where the Glasgow study looked at causes of death, a 2023 study by the University of Nottingham analysed diagnoses of dementia among former footballers. It produced the same risk figure: the footballers they analysed were 3½ times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than the general population. Both studies were funded by the English FA and the PFA.

Wider awareness of football’s dementia risk has grown with the telling of poignant personal stories. Jack Charlton’s final, dementia-robbed years were chronicled in a superb 2020 film and months after his death, it was disclosed that his brother Bobby was also suffering from the same disease. Another three of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team – Martin Peters, Ray Wilson, and Nobby Stiles – also died with dementia.

Jeff Astle and Gordon McQueen were both found to have CTE after their deaths and separate coroners ruled that repeatedly heading a football during their careers was likely to have contributed to the damage.

Jimmy Holmes, who became Ireland’s youngest-ever senior international when he made his debut at 17 in 1971, has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and his son James told the Sunday Times last month that the UK Sports Institute suspects there is a link between Holmes’s diagnosis and heading footballs.

“The suggestion of heading being banned one day is very much kind of dismissed, but there are conversations that need to happen,” said James.

Harry McCue, a former footballer, is now the chair of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association, and says he has frequently encountered dementia among former League of Ireland professionals. His father, also named Harry, played in the league across the 1950s and 1960s and suffered from dementia in his final years. McCue says his association aims to arrange a seminar with present-day players in the League of Ireland to educate them on the risks to brain health posed by repeated heading.

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Moore points to others who share his view on banning heading. They include Dr Bennet Omalu, who became the first person to publish findings on CTE in American football players, and former England international Terry Butcher, whose image beneath a bloodied bandage and crimson shirt has become a snapshot of English football’s reverence for physicality and bravery.

Moore nonetheless concedes that totally banning heading from football is unrealistic.

“I know we’re not going to get rid of it,” he says. “I accept that cultural point.”

He says there are other means to manage the risk. He argues professional football must get better at treating concussion. One of the examples he points to is that of former Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who sustained a head injury when he collided with Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in November, 2013. Lloris had treatment on the pitch for nine minutes but defied the advice of the club doctor and his captain Michael Dawson and insisted on playing on.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur lies injured during the match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 3rd, 2013 in Liverpool. Photograph: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

The guidelines have since been updated to allow teams make a permanent additional concussion substitution, but Moore says this does not go far enough. He calls for the sport to follow rugby’s example and introduce temporary concussion substitutes and to empower the referee to make the decision to send a player for a head injury assessment.

If the sport is not going to ban heading entirely, he argues it should adapt to allow heading in the penalty area only.

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“That would significantly reduce heading and significantly reduce the risk while keeping the most beautiful part of heading,” he says, “a great heading goal or a great clearance header.”

He is adamant that heading should be banned until players reach the age of 18 and can give informed consent on whether they want to head the ball. He rejects the rebuttal that not practising heading as a child can actually increase risk when players are exposed to it at professional level, arguing only 0.05 per cent of kids who play the game go on to make a living from the sport.

“Why do we need to prepare everyone for that tiny chance, that they’ll go into the professional game where heading is absolutely a key part of the game. If you’ve got a kid who joins a big [professional] club at 16, okay, heading is a skill you can learn quite quickly.”

The English and Scottish FA have ended deliberate heading up to under-12 level, after which there are limits on how much heading can be practised each week. The FAI have not introduced any limits on heading in underage games in Ireland, though they say they encourage coaches to limit repetitive heading in training sessions. They also point to the publication last year of updated concussion guidelines that stress, “if in doubt, sit them out”.

“Since 2015, the FAI has advised that weighted and age-appropriate footballs should be used in the children’s game,” the association said in a statement to The Irish Times.

Fabricio Coloccini and Gonzalo Rodriguez of San Lorenzo go for a header during the match against Palmeiras on May 8th, 2019 in Sao Paulo. Photograph: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

“The association continues to liaise with Uefa on best practice in this area and would encourage coaches to apply limited repetition of heading the ball in training sessions.”

Moore, meanwhile, dismisses as a “myth” the idea that the risks associated with heading were solely down to older, heavier footballs more susceptible to absorbing water.

“There’s been several studies strongly indicating that actually there’s no difference,” he says.

“It’s just a myth, partly because modern balls go faster. These studies of the [modern] ball are showing that that’s an excuse made. The game is not safer because of the balls today, sadly, and the risk is still there.”