US president Donald Trump walks with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the National Archives in Washington on September 25th, 2026. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

It has been a scary year for our family, but we have a ton to be thankful for. My brother Kevin had a holiday miracle as schmaltzy and heartwarming as a Hallmark movie. I am relieved that, given how disappointed the former Trump fan is in the president now, I won’t have to sit through another Thanksgiving toast to the scoundrel in the White House. We’re even forgoing the Trump champagne. Here is Kevin’s annual offering:

I’m back to write again – and for a while that didn’t look like a sure thing.

For most of the spring I was trying to find the source of a constant cough. I spent my birthday in May getting a PET scan, which revealed that my kidney cancer had returned after 15 years, this time in my lungs.

I was blessed to be accepted into the renowned immunotherapy programme at Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center under the care of the exceptional Dr Michael Atkins and his talented team. The results have been very positive, and I hope the miracle will culminate with the defeat of this odious disease.

In the meantime, the midterms produced a rare moment in which American voters demanded accountability, and may get it.

Republicans were swept out even in red states once thought invulnerable. All of that can be laid at the feet of president Donald Trump.

His decision to bomb Iran set in motion events that were bound to raise gas prices and reintroduce the public to nasty inflation. Worse, his decision to grant Iran a 60-day negotiating period was a blunder worthy of Neville Chamberlain. Iran has proved over 47 years of theocratic rule that it uses these pauses to delay, not to negotiate.

Gas prices are displayed at a petrol station in Washington on November 25th, 2026. Photograph: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Gas prices were a daily reminder of Trump’s failed boasts that the war would end quickly. And as he kept repeating that the United States economy was the envy of the world, credit cards were maxed out and we relied more on McDonald’s value meals.

Bill Clinton boosted his 1992 presidential campaign by telling voters, “I feel your pain.” Trump showed no interest in sharing any pain as he continued to profit from his Trump watches and Bibles and meme coin and as a Russian oligarch spent hundreds of thousands on two parties for Don Jr’s wedding in the Bahamas.

An event that crystallised Trump’s disconnect from the working-class voters who had twice been the driving force in his election was his proposed makeover of Hains Point, home to several Washington public golf courses that hosted 124,000 rounds last year.

Some of Maureen’s favourite expeditions as a child were to its miniature golf course. There are picnic areas and a 4-mile loop used by thousands of joggers and bikers.

Trump brought in a top designer of luxury golf courses to create a world-class destination, which would eliminate the opportunity for an inexpensive round of golf and deprive runners and cyclists of their daily exercise routine.

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Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin greet each other during a meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Shenzhen, China. Photograph: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The year that is ending with Trump’s repudiation began with his holding all the cards – to use one of his favourite metaphors. The economy was strong and gas prices were stable.

But Americans were still scrambling to pay bills, and the president exhibited no empathy for them as he, his family and his cronies got richer and richer.

The blue team is giddy with its success, but Democrats are gonna Democrat. Voters do not thirst for tax increases or huge social spending programmes. Democrats should not be so foolish as to think that the public is ready to embrace impeachment and endless investigations to settle old scores.

Democrats and Republicans are demanding that a median income be able to produce a middle-class life – a right citizens came to expect. This election sent a strong message that the status quo is unacceptable and that the government will be held accountable for failing to live up to that standard.

The founders showed concern with one-party domination and gave us a Constitution designed to guarantee compromise for the greater good. That has been lost, and our survival as a functioning republic depends on a return to those tenets.

Thanksgiving has always been one of my favourite holidays, gathering with family to overeat, watch football and thank God for our blessings. When I got my diagnosis six months ago, my only hope was to stick around long enough to meet my new granddaughter, Mary Ellen.

Now I have, and she’s perfect. She’s not wrinkly. In the grand scheme, family arguments over politics seem trivial. My three sons and two sisters drove me to Georgetown and sat with me every month. My wife, Ellen, who has MS, was always there in spirit even if she couldn’t be there in person. Political figures and movements come and go, but your family is forever. Besides, you never know when you will need a ride to the hospital.

God bless you. God bless America. And God bless the oncologists and healthcare workers at Sloan Kettering and Georgetown, who have been, for me, the “Top Gun” pilots of the medical profession. And a special thanks to Dr Jerome Groopman, who has saved our family more than once. – New York Times Service

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