People are always keen to maximise their state pension but you need to do your sums to make sure it is worth it. Photograph: iStock

A recent query from a reader about paying voluntary PRSI in Ireland has triggered a number of queries from other readers who, for one reason or another fall short of the amount of social insurance needed for a State pension – or want to increase the pension they will receive.

We will try to run through several of them this week.

To whom do you apply for additional PRSI stamps. I worked for a county council and had to retire early due to ill health. The council has not been helpful and I’m just over five years [since I left that job] so probably too late

JO

That five-year limit might get you but if you can make the case that you have only fallen outside because of a failure by your former employer to assist you, they might make an exception. It is always worth a try.

You do want to remember that if you are on certain social welfare payments due to unemployment or because you are ill, incapacitated, or on certain training or educational courses, you will be receiving credited PRSI stamps, so making voluntary contributions may not make sense.

The same is true for people who have taken time out of work to care for family members.

To get a copy of your PRSI record, showing all paid and credited contributions in your name, contact: Records Section, Client Eligibility Services, Department of Social Protection, McCarter’s Road, Buncara, Co Donegal.

As to whom/how you apply if you want to make voluntary PRSI contributions, you need to fill out Form VC1 which you should be able to get from any social welfare office, Citizens Information centre or Intreo office, or you can download it here – application-form-voluntary-contributions-vc1.pdf.

You then send it to: Client Eligibility Services, Department of Social Protection, Social Welfare Services, Government Offices, Cork Road, Waterford. Or you can try to call them on (01) 471 5898 or 0818 690 690.

Always take a copy of what you have filed out before sending it in case of subsequent query or dispute.

I am 62.5 yrs and have 1,785 contribution so need 295 contribution for full state contributory pension. Can I buy back some or all of the contributions to get the full rate?

PK

That depends. Essentially, you cannot buy the same contribution twice. So, if you are still working, you will be paying compulsory PRSI and will have the opportunity to pay around 180 more weekly contributions bringing you very close to full State pension whichever way you calculate it.

But you will not be eligible to make voluntary contributions in that case.

You can only make voluntary contributions is you are not yet 66, are not subject to compulsory PRSI but have made at least 520 PRSI contributions (10 years) and last made a compulsory PRSI payment – i.e. last worked – no more than five years ago.

If you fit those criteria, you can certainly apply to pay voluntary contributions going back to when you last worked. And that might well be enough to get you over the line for a full state pension.

You will need to contact Department of Social Protection client eligibility services at the address above to register your interest and confirm eligibility.

I am working and paying PRSI and have been for the last 26 years and some previous years also.

I was away for 10 years working in Africa so there is a gap in my PRSI payments which I guess will reduce my pension. Can I pay revenue PRSI for those missing years now? I am 61.

JA

You are not alone. Many readers will have spent part of their career working abroad and now face the prospect of falling short of what is needed for a full pension.

In your case, the gap is not massive. You have been working here for 26 years and you have close to another five years of potential insurable employment given you are currently 61. You also had a number of years of PRSI stamps before you left to work abroad. I’m guessing you will fall five to six years short of a full pension.

As reader GM got in touch to remind me, if you worked and paid social insurance abroad, those contributions can help in qualifying you for an Irish state pension.

I previously wrote about how the Department of Social Protection will treat social insurance contributions made abroad in determining whether you qualify for an Irish state pension and, if so, how much of a pension. You can find that piece here.

The critical thing is where you worked and, unfortunately, it appears you might not be covered.

Using social insurance contributions from abroad to boost your Irish pension is open to anyone who might have worked in the UK (including the Channel Islands), another EU country, or a state in the European Economic Area – Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein. A series of bilateral agreements mean that work in the following countries might also help in getting or boosting an Irish state pension – Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States.

Any contributions from those states might also be useful in ensuring you hit the minimum of 520 paid social insurance contributions required for eligibility.

The Department of Social Protection can get your social insurance record from any of the countries listed as long as you let them know where you worked down the years.

But, no African state appears on that list. You can certainly contact the Department to check in case the list has been updated since I last saw it but I suspect you might lose out.

That aside, you can only buy back insurance years if you are no longer paying PRSI and last paid PRSI less than five years ago. As you are still paying PRSI and this African service gap is well over five years ago, I see no way that you will be permitted to pay voluntary PRSI to cover those years.

It is possible to pay voluntary PRSI after you hit the age of 66 – and up to when you turn 70 – but only if you are (a) no longer paying compulsory PRSI and (b) if you are not drawing down your State pension. If you are taking your pension, you cannot make PRSI payments over the age of 66.

Of course, these days many people do work beyond the age of 66 which means, under changes that came into force in 2024, you would still be making PRSI contributions and boosting your PRSI record for another four years.

To show what that might mean, let’s take the current full rate of state pension – €299.30. If you have 35 years of PRSI contributions, you would qualify for 87.5 per cent of this, or €262 a week.

If, however, you defer taking the state pension until you are 70, working and paying PRSI during that time, your contributions would come to 97.5 per cent of the number required for a full state pension. And as the maximum weekly pension rises to €363.90 for those not drawing it down until they are 70, your weekly payment would rise to €355.

That’s €93 more each week, or €4,836 a year. As an Irish man can expect to live to the age of 81, you might budget for a “gain” of €53,196.

However, you will have given up four years of a weekly payment of €262 by deferring drawdown of your state pension. And over those four years, it would have given you €54,496.

Clearly these sums ignore the inevitable increases in pension over that time but it does given you some sense of the merits of such an approach and the bottom line is that it hardly seems worth it, not least as you will also have to account for the cost of those four years of PRSI payments.