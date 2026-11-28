“Politics is the daughter of history and history is the daughter of geography.” This remark, attributed originally to Confucius, ties together much thinking about geopolitics. It is overly determinist, since politics emerges from, but changes, history – and that process can change geography too. But the insight it offers on action, time and space is compelling.

It was quoted at a 1997 seminar for European journalists I attended in Berlin City Hall by Hans-Friedrich von Ploetz, state secretary at the Federal Foreign Office. Though not of German origin, the observation is relevant to German discussions about geopolitics and how Germany relates to wider European and international order.

After the war, Germans were ultra-cautious about geopolitics because of its use by the Nazis to justify seizing space by murderous force. Germany was to be normalised with and through its western neighbours – the eastern spaces the Nazis craved went in quite another direction under Soviet tutelage. Von Ploetz amplified the strategy by deepening European integration, emphasising Germany’s wish to join other EU member-states rather than going it alone.

A recent weekend trip to Berlin prompted thoughts about previous visits there at times of what the Germans call Zeitenwende, a turning point. In 1997, Berlin was being frenetically rebuilt in advance of becoming the federal capital. It was preparing to take its place within a new European order set out in the 1992 Maastricht Treaty, and before the euro was introduced in 1999. The 1998 federal elections brought the Social Democrats to power under Gerhard Schröder in coalition with the Greens, winning especially in northern and eastern Germany, where voters bitterly resented the post-unification Helmut Kohl government’s failure to deliver on promises of employment and prosperity.

Berliners are now living with the consequences of the 2025 federal elections, which brought Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats (CDU) to power, along with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Bavarian Christian Social Union.

More particularly they are coming to terms with September’s Berlin state elections, in which Die Linke, the Left party, received 25.6 per cent of the vote. Led by the German-Turkish lawyer Elif Eralp, who said “people like me are not supposed to become mayor of Berlin”, they are now negotiating intensively for a left coalition to take power in January. It is promising a strong programme of rent controls, better housing and cost-of-living guarantees.

Berlin contrasts sharply with the voting trend to its north and east for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party, which now has a polling lead of 28 per cent at federal level, ahead of the CDU’s 20 and the SPD’s 14 percentage points.

Both governing parties are suffering from the same resentments that drove Gerhard Schröder to power in 1998. Their failure to deliver has opened the way to a potentially resurrected geopolitics based on expelling millions of the non-white immigrants who have driven much of Germany’s prosperity and promising to make Germany great again in neo-Nazi mode.

Any such strategy cuts right across Merz’s plan to spend 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence and security by 2029 and 5 per cent by 2035. It is predicated on the US unhitching from Nato, plus an abiding Russian threat to Ukraine and Europe requiring renewed conscription if necessary.

[ Game over? How Friedrich Merz became Germany’s most unpopular chancellorOpens in new window ]

The rearmament plan is intended to counter German deindustrialisation, heralded in falling car sales to China and large-scale job losses in Volkswagen.

Alternative green climate investment, and a new Ostpolitik with Russia along the lines of Willy Brandt’s in the 1970s, are sidelined and would be even more difficult to dislodge when they bed in.

Talking to Left party supporters and activists at a party in Berlin, I was struck by the passionate commitment to their programme, their links with and lessons learned on door-to-door and online campaigning from the Zohran Mamdani campaign in New York and their opposition to Merz’s policies on Gaza and Ukraine. Theirs is a new left internationalism based on younger people, and on the 30-40 per cent working class immigrant communities in central Berlin. These include large Turkish and Syrian populations who value their dual identities and have now found voice and organisation.

A generation on from von Ploetz’s vision of a European Germany, a recent report from the European Council on Foreign Relations proposes a potentially different scenario for this rightward-tilting country.

[ German factory retools from trains to tanks: ‘Not everyone is happy about the transition’Opens in new window ]

Extrapolating from recent electoral trends, it suggests: “This new Germany would remain in the EU, and keep rearming, becoming Europe’s strongest military power. But it would no longer see itself as having a particular responsibility to hold Europe together, or be willing to go the extra mile to achieve European compromises. The changed Germany would want to pay less into the EU, demand more in return and favour its own industry.”

Other Europeans now need to think hard about this possibility.