Cuala’s Niall O'Callaghan celebrates scoring a goal during the AIB Leinster Club SFC semi-final against Portarlington at Parnell Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Leinster Club SFC semi-final: Cuala (Dublin) 4-21 Portarlington (Laois) 1-16

We gave Cuala manager Derek Dunne the benefit of the doubt after their battling win over Tullamore when he described talk of them cantering to the Leinster title as nonsense. We’re not so sure now.

After a 10-point provincial quarter-final win over Sarsfields, Cuala had 14 to spare this time, securing what was the club’s biggest ever win in Leinster with relative ease.

Strong performances in attack from siblings Con and Niall O’Callaghan, who struck 1-5 each, were noteworthy.

What really caught the eye was the performance of centre back Charlie McMorrow who raided forward for 1-5, all from play. An All Star nominee in defence this year, and having been linked with an AFL move, he clearly has plenty about him going forward too.

Wing back David O’Dowd contributed the other three-pointer for Cuala who maintained the club’s 100 per cent record in Leinster championship games.

Cuala hit the afterburners late in the first half and never let up, grinding the three-in-a-row Laois champions down with a relentless effort around the middle third.

Cuala’s Charlie McMorrow gets away from Portarlington's Rioghan Murphy during the game at Parnell Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

If there is a crumb of comfort for Wolfe Tones, their Leinster final opposition at Croke Park next Saturday afternoon, it is that Cuala aren’t exactly bursting out of the traps.

They trailed both Tullamore and Sarsfields at half-time, before upping the ante, and did something similar again.

With almost 28 minutes played, Cuala were only 0-7 to 1-3 ahead before suddenly catching fire and reeling off 1-4 without response, leaving them 1-11 to 1-3 clear at the interval.

Pressing up hard on Portarlington after the restart, they then won four of their opponent’s first five kick-outs and were able to turn the screw with another 1-4 in the first seven minutes of the second half. And that was pretty much that.

Wolfe Tones will also hope that taking Cuala out of Parnell Park is a leveller. Cuala have played all three of their provincial games this season at the Donneycarney venue and it was their sixth championship game in a row there if you take in the Dublin Championship.

That may be clutching at straws and the 2024-2025 All-Ireland winners will be deserving favourites when they attempt to keep the provincial title in the capital for the seventh consecutive season.

Con O'Callaghan scores Cuala's second goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It remains to be seen if Dublin’s Eoin Kennedy is available. He was a late withdrawal from Cuala’s line-up, along with boss Derek Dunne’s son, Cillian, and Dan O’Sullivan.

“Eoin is fine, he just basically wanted a bit of a rest,” said Dunne.

On the home comforts of Parnell Park, Dunne shrugged.

“That was the draw, I have no idea why we keep playing in Parnell Park,” he said. “The draw came in that way.”

Dual player Conor Groarke was one of the late additions and contributed three second-half points.

Cuala probably had the job done at that stage though Portarlington manager Ronan Sweeney was aggrieved about a couple of big decisions.

The former Kildare star argued the toss over a two-point free that Con O’Callaghan converted at the end of the first half following a breach by Port. Later on, Port reckoned they had a penalty shout when leading scorer Colm Murphy went down, but referee David Coldrick waved play on and Cuala counterattacked, grabbing their third goal through McMorrow to kill the contest.

CUALA: Darragh O’Dowd; D Conroy, M Fitzsimons, E O’Callaghan; C Mullally, C McMorrow (1-0-5), David O’Dowd (1-0-1); P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, P Duffy (0-0-1); J Conroy, C Doran, C Groarke (0-0-3); N O’Callaghan (1-2-1), C O’Callaghan (1-1-3, tpf, 2f), C O’Brien.

Subs: F Henry for O’Brien, D Drummond for Mullally (both 40 mins); P Jackson for J Conroy (45); L Tracey for McMorrow (50); D McAdam (0-0-1) for C O’Callaghan (54).

PORTARLINGTON: E Grattan; A Mohan, T Corcoran, C Bennett; R Pigott, J Moore, D Slevin; H Emerson, K Bracken (1-0-0); P O’Sullivan, R Murphy (0-1-1, f), S Byrne; D Galvin (0-0-2), R Coffey (0-1-1), C Murphy (0-2-4, 2 tpf, 4f).

Subs: H Connolly for Slevin (32 mins); E McCann for Emerson (42); J Fitzpatrick for D Galvin (47); SM Corcoran for Byrne (55).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).