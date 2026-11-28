Slaughtneil players and supporters celebrate with the Four Seasons Cup after their victory over Portaferry in the AIB Ulster Club SHC final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Ulster Club SHC final: Slaughtneil (Derry) 2-22 Portaferry (Down) 1-24 (aet)

Slaughtneil made it three-in-a-row in Ulster and were never tested more in the provincial series than by Portaferry in Armagh on Saturday night.

In an extra-time thriller, the Derry men looked down and out, but somehow clawed their way back into the match through two quick-fire goals from Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan with a minute of normal time remaining.

For long periods, Portaferry bossed this encounter and will wonder how they didn’t get their hands on the silverware.

The two periods of extra-time went one way then the other but man-of-the-match Shea Cassidy converted a free in the closing seconds to break Portaferry hearts.

Defending champions Slaughtneil were looking to keep the Four Seasons Cup in the Emmets clubrooms for a third consecutive year and seeking their seventh in 11 years.

In their brilliant semi-final win over Dunloy 13 days ago, the Portaferry forwards amassed a remarkable 1-20 – all from play bar one free.

Could Tom McGrattan, Dáithí and Eoghan Sands and Finn Turpin repeat the dose?

Would Slaughtneil feel the ill-effects of a 10-week layoff after making it 14-in-a-row in their own domestic championship?

Shea Cassidy of Slaughtneil in action against Portaferry's Caolan Taggart. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

As it transpired, the south Derry men were way off the pace in the opening half-hour while Portaferry continued where they left off in their semi-final win over Dunloy.

The men from the Ards Peninsula fashioned a 0-14 to 0-8 interval lead and they were full value too. Dáithí and Eoghan Sands, Tom McGrattan, Niall Milligan all landed worldies.

Slaughtneil, for their part, were malfunctioning in most areas of the pitch, while Portaferry’s tails were up.

The half-time interval couldn’t come too soon for the defending champions.

The restart proved a momentum-giver to Slaughtneil who hit the first three points of the second half through Cathal O Mianáin, Shea Cassiy (free) and a lovely conversion from Rogers.

Eoghan Sands stopped the early second-half rot for Portaferry with a well-taken score to keep four points of daylight between themselves and Slaughtneil.

And when Tom McGrattan rippled Slaughtneil’s net to put Portaferry men 1-18 to 0-15 in front, it looked like it was over for the defending champions.

But then Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan had other ideas.

Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan celebrates with Shea Cassidy after scoring a goal. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

In the 59th minute, Rogers raised a green flag with a superb goal that found the top corner and with the Derry men trailing by three, Shane McGuigan levelled this final with an even better finish, finding the corner of Portaferry’s net.

Tom McGrattan’s seventh placed ball conversion in the three minutes of stoppage-time looked like getting Portaferry over the line but Cormac O’Doherty forced a compelling clash into extra-time with a flawless 70-metre score.

Slaughtneil outscored Portaferry 0-3 to 0-2 in the first half of extra-time with Portaferry goalkeeper Pearce Smyth making a smart save to deny Rogers a second major.

A Tom McGrattan free and Eoghan Sands somehow splitting the posts from the tightest of angles edged Portaferry in front again, but the irrepressible Shea Cassidy kept the scoreboard ticking over.

And in the final few minutes Slaughtneil dug deep to edge out their rivals through a Shea Cassidy free in an unforgettable game.

The will take on the winners of the Leinster decider between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Shelmaliers on the weekend of December 19th/20th in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O’Doherty; C McAllister, P McNeill, D Mac Con Midhe; C McKaigue, C Ó Mianáin (0-1), C Coyle (0-1); Shane McGuigan (1-2), M McGrath; P McCullagh (0-1), Sé McGuigan (0-1), C O’Doherty (0-3, 3f); B Rogers (1-2), C McKaigue, S Cassidy (0-11, 6f).

Subs: G Bradley for P McCullagh (40 mins); M McGuigan for Sé McGuigan (43); J McGuigan for C McKaigue (53); E Cassidy for D Mac Con Midhe (57); M McGuigan for Mac Con Midhe (61); F McEldowney for C McAllister (70); C McKaigue for C Ó Mianáin (80).

PORTAFERRY: P Smyth; D Mallon, B Trainor (0-1), C Taggart; R Smyth, M Conlan, C Milligan; T Murray, S Conlan; F Turpin (0-1), D Sands (0-1), C Coleman (0-1); E Sands (0-4), N Milligan (0-5), T McGrattan (1-11, 5f, 4 65s).

Subs: C Smyth for D Mallon (16 mins); N Fitzimmons for C Milligan (36); N Rogers for N Milligan (56); R Blair for C Coleman (57); C Fay for S Conlan (60+3); C Coleman for T Murray (68); T Murray for R Smyth (72).

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim).