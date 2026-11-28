Their feelings for Ciara Mageean were heavier now but not different in any other way. They had loved her as a neighbour’s child. Wherever she went, Portaferry was the centre of her universe. They knew that never changed. From the front step of the house where her parents still live, the GAA pitch is no further than a puck of a ball. That was her first arena.

It was only a fortnight after Mageean’s death when Portaferry upended Dunloy in the Ulster semi-final. The minute’s silence before throw-in dissolved into thunderous applause and in every post-match interview Mageean’s name was mentioned.

None of these feelings had suddenly materialised. Mageean’s fame and her glory had not created any separation between her and home. Over the years, Mageean had spoken to the Portaferry players in team meetings, and afterwards in one-on-ones. If the request came when she was in another part of the world, she would make the connection on Zoom. Everything she knew about winning and losing was open to translation. The Portaferry managers felt free to ask.

Noel Sands, one of Portaferry’s greatest players, tells a story from an All-Ireland Camogie Féile, 13 years ago in Limerick. With her sister on the team, Mageean was there as a supporter. Portaferry reached the final of their grade and before they took the field Mageean gave them a pep talk.

Though she was only 21 Mageean was already a star: two medals at world youth championships, two at Europeans. Imagine how the girls felt, gazing up at her.

“She was still an avid supporter,” says Dominic Mason, the Portaferry chair, and Ciara’s uncle. “Still a member of the club. Still used the club gym. Went to matches, went to training sessions.

“Our guys were always just thinking to themselves, ‘What did Ciara go through?’ ‘What way did she push herself?’ And the resilience that she had. You might think you’re having a shit time, but do you know what, you get up and get on with it.”

On the day of the Dunloy game, the players and management were conscious of their emotions. They wanted to honour Mageean’s memory without being overwhelmed by that intention.

A minute's silence is observed in memory of Ciara Mageean at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh at the Portaferry vs Dunloy Ulster hurling semi-final on November 15th. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

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“We didn’t try to take motivation from Ciara’s passing,” says Connor O’Prey, the Portaferry manager. “It was a sad time, and the players were grieving as well. We tried to draw inspiration from how she approached her life and her sporting life, and how she approached her battle with cancer. She met it head on. She never hid from it. She was never scared to talk about it. She was never afraid to battle it.

“Over the years she was referenced very heavily [in Portaferry dressingrooms]. Even before her illness, she would have been referenced very heavily within the squad because of how she approached her wins and her losses.”

Mageean knew camogie before she discovered running. It was more than a genetic inheritance. It was a way of life. It was the accepted thing to do.

“There was never any camogie on TV when I was little,” Mageean wrote in her superb autobiography, My Greatest Race. “I spent most of my childhood running around the garden pretending to be Henry Shefflin or Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, imagining myself scoring a goal in Croke Park in the All-Ireland final. My love of hurling came from my whole family, but especially my daddy, who dedicated a huge portion of his life to it. As kids, we were at every match we could make.”

Christopher Mageean played for Portaferry, Down and Ulster. On match programmes his name was typically shortened to Chris, but he was known widely as The Hunter. On the great Down team of the 1990s the nicknames sounded like characters invented by Beatrix Potter: Blob, Hog, Twah Sheets, Kirby, Noddy.

Ciara Mageean's funeral, at St Patrick’s Church, Portaferry on November 3rd. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“Christopher was about 10 years older than me,” says Gerard McGrattan, still Down’s only hurling All Star. “Being the kind of person he was, he’d have been looking after you. He was that type of guy. He was a fiery guy, very passionate – that’s the trait that Ciara would have taken after.”

“I wasn’t that tall,” says Sands, “but Christopher was tall enough for both of us. He was my minder. If anybody was going to hit me, Christopher was going to hit them.”

[ ‘Ciara was on everybody’s mind’: Portaferry channel Mageean’s winning spirit to reach Ulster finalOpens in new window ]

That Down team was managed by Seán McGuinness, a gregarious character from west Belfast. When he accepted the job, one of the locals gave him a geography lesson: “Think of Co Down as your hand,” he was told, “and your thumb as the Ards Peninsula. And there, at your thumbnail, that’s where the hurling is.”

There are six senior hurling clubs in Down now, but the championship is still dominated by the three clubs in the lower Ards: Portaferry, Ballycran and Ballygalget. To sharpen their competitiveness, they play in the Antrim leagues, but there is still a sense of isolation. On hurling’s map, it is like Alaska: part of the country, but far away.

A trip to Cushendall for an Antrim league match takes about an hour and 40 minutes; Ballycastle is another 20 minutes on top of that. After they won the Down county final, Portaferry had four weeks off before they played Dunloy so they needed a challenge game. Nobody would meet them half way.

“We ended up having to go to UCD on a Thursday evening,” says O’Prey. “Throw-in at quarter past eight and not getting home until one o’clock. We couldn’t get teams to travel even to Louth or to Newry to play us in challenge games. From that aspect, you do feel that you’re kind of cut off.”

For all the clubs on the Ards, numbers are tight. On team lists, generations of the same family names still pop up. On the Portaferry panel, there are five sets of brothers. Sands has two sons on the team, McGrattan has one. Family tradition, though, is not an inexhaustible resource.

Portaferry, on the shore of Strangford Lough, near the southern tip of the Ards Peninsula

“With families not having as many children as before, we’re starting to see the lack of numbers coming through,” says Mason.

They have been spreading their nets. One of the local primary schools is “looking to introduce hurling for PE,” says O’Prey, which, in most other places where hurling is played, wouldn’t constitute a breakthrough. In Portaferry there is an integrated school, which is for children from all religious backgrounds and none. A GAA coach has been welcomed there.

“We most definitely have members from the integrated school that come from the other background,” says Mason. “I won an All-Ireland Féile in Ballinasloe in 1992 and there were two Protestant guys playing with us.”

Around that time, in the early 90s, GAA clubhouses in the Ards were still subject to sectarian attacks. Ballycran suffered more than the other clubs, but nobody was spared. Their clubhouse was burned to the ground by loyalists in 1974, only five years after it was built. It was razed again in 1991 and 1992, according to Des Fahy in his book, How the GAA Survived the Troubles. Ballygalget suffered in the same way. All of the attacks were in the dead of night and nobody was harmed.

Mostly, though, the two communities got along in peace. A Protestant, Norman Thompson, once played in goal for the Down hurlers and a Protestant landowner sold Ballygalget their field when some Catholic landowners wouldn’t part with their land. When Down won the Ulster title in 1992 for the first time in 40 years the significance of the victory crossed cultural boundaries.

McGuinness tells a story of receiving a letter from the Lord Provost of county Down, the queen’s representative. “There was a wee bit at the end of the letter,” he said. “‘I really admire Noel Sands [who was the Down captain]. I remember having to chase him out of my pheasant garden when he was chasing pheasants with a catapult’.”

In the interests of transparency, McGuinness read the letter aloud in the Down dressingroom.

Sands didn’t win an Ulster club hurling title with Portaferry and neither did McGrattan. Ballycran and Ballgalget both joined that roll of honour in the 1970s and when Portaferry eventually made their breakthrough in 2014, their neighbours had six titles between them. By then Portaferry had lost eight finals.

With the death of Ciara there’s a different feel about the whole thing. There’s a different spirit about it. They’re saying, ‘We hope ye do it’. That wave of encouragement has seeped into our neighbours who would be our fiercest rivals. That’s because of Ciara — Noel Sands

“Maybe we’ve underachieved,” says McGrattan. “There would have been a time in the 90s when we got heavy beatings from strong Antrim clubs.” One year, they could only muster five points against Cushendall; another year Dunloy beat them by five goals.

The current group bottomed out against Slaughtneil in 2022 when the Derry champions beat them by 19 points. “It showed the gulf,” says McGrattan. “Slaughtneil had pushed on and that was the level we had to get to.”

Two years ago, Portaferry led them by eight points and ended up losing by three; last year the margin was five. Slaughtneil will be favourites again when they meet in the final on Saturday, but they’re meeting as peers now. Eye-to-eye.

Portaferry's Niall Fitzsimmons celebrates a point in the Ulster semi-final against Dunloy. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

“I don’t think Portaferry played to their best [against Slaughtneil] last year,” says O’Prey, “but yet they were always in the game. I think the players have referenced that themselves. They feel last year they probably didn’t do the management justice in terms of their performance.”

This year, Portaferry became the first team to win five Down titles in a row, 100 years after their first. Ballygalget have lost the last three finals by an average of 10 points. In any other year, Portaferry would not feel the support of their neighbours in a game like this, but this year bad blood has been set aside.

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“With the death of Ciara,” says Sands, “there’s a different feel about the whole thing. The whole dynamics have changed this year. There’s a different spirit about it. They’re saying, ‘We hope ye do it’. That wave of encouragement has seeped into our neighbours who would be our fiercest rivals. That’s because of Ciara.”

In Mageean’s autobiography, the chapter on her camogie career ends with a game she wasn’t supposed to play. She had decided that athletics should be her sole focus now, but she was home from college one weekend and she was asked tog out, and one thing and another led to yes.

“It broke my heart but I had to concede that the time had come to hang up my beloved hurl,” she wrote.

Fourteen years later, after Mageean won gold at the European Championships, the BBC rang Christopher to reflect on his daughter’s achievement. The conversation strayed to camogie.

“She had to stop playing because of running,” he said, “but there’d always be a hurling stick lying about the house and if we went to the park [the GAA pitch], she’d go down and puck a ball about at half-time.

“She’d love to be back at it and maybe come the time when the legs run out, I’d like to see her playing again.

“When she comes through the door at home, she’s just Ciara Mageean. She’s just a Portaferry girl. She loves Portaferry. There’s no place in the world she’d rather be.”

That was the girl they knew.