Wednesday lunchtime, stuck in crosstown traffic, running late. Unforgivably late, since the person waiting for me has spent the last year living by the ticking of the clock, making every split second count.

Turns out Mark English has got all the time in the world. Utterly relaxed and thoroughly engaging, still unmistakably race fit, he sits down in the lobby of a northside Dublin hotel to reflect on that “pretty perfect season” over 800 metres, and what might yet prove to be his last.

After becoming the first Irishman to win a European outdoor title in August, he’s only now entered full celebratory mood. Sharing the top honour at the Athletics Ireland awards on Wednesday with fellow European champion Kate O’Connor, English is up for another accolade at the Olympic Federation of Ireland awards on Saturday night. The Freedom of Donegal also awaits.

At 33, with his medical career on hold for three years, English also knows better than anyone that days like these are numbered. Time marches on, and in the frantic realm of two-lap racing, he’s unsure how much more of it is on his side.

“It’s been the best year of my career, without a doubt,” he says. “And having won a European bronze medal back in 2014, you’re always trying to win gold. That challenge remained over the years, that struggle to come out on top.

“I’ve said it before – athletics is about 80 per cent failure, unless you’re winning all of your races. Sometimes failure can be your greatest asset, and I think what happened in 2025, missing the World Championship final in Tokyo, did provide great fuel for the fire.

Financially, I would have been better off staying full-time in medicine ... But I always knew I had a talent in athletics ... So I knew I had to try to fulfil that, I felt a duty to myself

“So I sat down with my coach, Justin Rinaldi, set some new goals, and one of those was to try win Europeans in 2026. Also to run 1:42, because I knew if I didn’t get into that shape, it wouldn’t be possible to win Europeans. The third goal was to make the world final in Budapest [at the Ultimate Championship]. I managed to do all three, so that’s a pretty perfect season.”

Mark English celebrating with his gold medal after becoming European 800m champion. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

English is back in training, simply because he “loves to stay fit”, but any decision about his return to the track can wait until after Christmas. He’s not feigning doubt, not when he turns 34 in March and has sacrificed so much already, winning six championship medals in all in addition to his 19 Irish titles.

“Justin was just asking me would it be difficult to get back to altitude again, but it wouldn’t. The training there is very difficult, but I like the process. But what are going to be realistic goals? I’ve set a very high bar. It’s going to be quite hard to top.

“So I’ll be guided by Justin, and my strength coach, Martina McCarthy. And my family, my girlfriend Erica. But the European Indoors in March, definitely no, I won’t be in the shape I’d want to be. And 2026 was such a brilliant year, it’s something I want to celebrate a little bit, and don’t want any talk of retirement to overshadow that.”

Part of the sacrifice has been financial. English last worked as a doctor in January 2024, before going into running full-time in preparation for the Paris Olympics. “Financially, I would have been better off staying full-time in medicine, that’s for sure. But I always knew I had a talent in athletics, maybe the best in the 800m the country had ever seen. So I knew I had to try to fulfil that, I felt a duty to myself.”

Did he contemplate not pushing to reach his full potential on the track?

“No, I’d have been one of those people sitting down, 60 years of age, always crying about the past. To win gold, finally, I can be at peace with it.”

To understand and appreciate how English reached his career highs, at 33, you only need to go back to one of his lows, the year before. After the kindest and cruellest of seasons, in which he broke his own Irish 800m record four times and won another European Indoor bronze medal, English was effectively eliminated from the final of the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo by his countryman Cian McPhillips.

The 23-year-old won his semi-final in 1:43.18, reducing the Irish record in the process and knocking English out as the fastest nonqualifier. McPhillips then lowered the record again to 1:42.15 in the final, finishing two hundredths of a second off bronze.

Mark English and Cian McPhillips at Morton Stadium in Dublin last year. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

For the next 24 hours, English was done with competitive running.

“Straight after the semi-final, when I got knocked out, I really wanted to hang up the spikes at that point. Then I’d a phone call with Justin, and he convinced me to stay on. To give it one more year. Because the training we’d done that year probably hadn’t shown itself in the racing.

“And I guess last year, all I really had to my name was the Irish record. So when that went, obviously that’s tough to take. Times will always get beaten, and I’ve heard that from a lot of other athletes over the years. Emotionally, at that point, you are all over the place. But I got back training the day after the final. Two sessions, actually.”

Rinaldi has clearly played a transformational role, the 54-year-old Australian – who often competed against former Irish 800m record holder David Matthews – having what English describes as “a good grasp of what I need to be physically capable of to run 1:42”.

They’d first linked up after the Paris Olympics, agreeing English needed to spend more time training at altitude. Although travelling to Australia was explored, English decided to base himself at Sierra Nevada, which sits at 2,300m, about an hour’s drive from Granada in southern Spain.

It also meant English would be training mostly alone. Although sometimes accompanied by his father Joe, no one was standing with a stopwatch, and all the motivation had to come from within.

“I’d be fairly independent when it comes to that kind of thing, 800m training is also quite individual, because you can approach it from so many sides. But I probably spent 20 weeks at altitude, over the course this year, and that had a big impact on the times I was running.

“I had run 1:43.37 in 2025, which still wasn’t as quick as I knew I was capable of. Justin has seen so many athletes run 1:42, and he’s also an intelligent person, that helps when you’re analysing training, and races.

“For me, I also needed to work on endurance a lot more. I did a lot of speed endurance workouts, end of December, early January, that really were quite difficult. Then it was just about analysing the different parameters, improving on them. Sometimes you can be chasing a ghost-type figure, that you don’t know exists. But I knew the times I needed to hit.”

Ireland’s Mark English in the Men’s 800m Semi-Final at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Toruń, Toruń, Poland. Photograph: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

There was a blip when English fell short of his goal to reach the 800m final at the World Indoor Championships in Poland in March. “I thought at that point there might have been some sort of reason for it other than physical. But after some analysing, I think it was down to the tactics. Seb Coe always said you only get one move in the 800m, and it’s true. I didn’t use my move right that day and paid the price in the last 50m.”

After another lonesome spell at altitude, English won his first outdoor race of the season, at the Shanghai Diamond League, moving from fifth to first in the last 100m. A new tactical approach was being developed and very nearly won him the London Diamond League in July, when he closed like a train to finish second in 1:42.97 – his first sub-1:43.

“Running 1:42, and beating [Emmanuel] Wanyonyi, who is kind of the David Rudisha of the 2020s, that gave me massive confidence going into Birmingham.”

On August 13th, the day of his 800m final at the European Championships in Birmingham, English walked from the Irish team hotel to the Tesco Express on Broad Street and bought a notepad and pen. Back in his hotel room, he wrote down “I am European champion” 15 times in succession, then closed the notepad.

“I hadn’t actually planned it,” he says. “It came from an Instagram post I saw, somebody trying to give psychological advice. I’d heard it too, back in secondary school, that if you repeatedly write it down, 15 or 20 times, it rings it true in your head, you start believing it.

“And I thought ‘right, I’ve heard this too many times, I need to try this now’. You’re also trying to find ways to occupy your mind without wasting energy. In the race, it’s 90 seconds of absolute utter effort, you need to be ready for it.”

For only the third time in the season, Rinaldi was there to watch him race, making one timely intervention when British hope Max Burgin withdrew late on due to injury.

“He just said, ‘Bergin is gone, slight change of plan’. So he just said sit at 200m, 400m, 600m, then try come through for the win. When [Marino] Bloudek took it on at 400m, I slotted in behind, and thought ‘I don’t think anyone will beat me here’. I knew I had the beating of him, was 100 per cent confident I’d win at that point.

Mark English crosses for the gold medal at the European Championships in August. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

“It was brilliant to have so many Irish there and see what it meant to them. Truly amazing.”

Straight after Birmingham, he returned to Sierra Nevada for another training block, which set him up for the inaugural Ultimate Championship in Budapest in September. He improved his best to 1:42.78 to finish sixth having won his semi-final.

It was only then that he got back to Waterford, where he lives with his girlfriend Erica Duignan, a fellow Donegal doctor.

“One thing about our sport, it’s the same job every day. In medicine, you need to be good in so many different things. In running, you just need to repeat, repeat, ad nauseam, and minimise as many distractions as you can. If something doesn’t contribute towards the end goal, it has to go.

“My top-end speed hasn’t actually improved since 2018. So it was the endurance base where I made big gains on. And 1:42.78 is a very good time, like 1 per cent off the world lead last year. But that depth at the high end is getting really difficult, and you’re talking about trying to become World champion, or Olympic champion, at 34, 35 years of age.

“People are also telling me the LA Olympics are coming around fast, and I’d totally understand that, if I was 27, 28. But when you get to 33, each year feels like about five years. You have to be mindful of that.”