Comfortable wins for Munster and Ulster; Full panels can now attend GAA matches

Muster and Ulster both enjoyed comfortable away wins last night to leave them top of their respective Pro14 conference tables. Munster took their season to seven wins from seven outings against a threadbare Zebre side that had just one win from seven matches before the night began. A hat-trick of tries for hooker John Andrew, two for John Cooney as well as those from Stewart Moore and Jordi Murphy guaranteed Ulster a bonus point win against Edinburgh. Ahead of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with Scotland on Saturday, Gerry Thornley thinks that “to rediscover more self-belief and sureness in what they are doing, they could do with a little more of the old detail.” Check out his column here. While former Test referee and former director of referees with the IRFU Owen Doyle explains why the scrum is a major issue which World Rugby must address.

The Government has confirmed that the full 36-player panel can attend senior intercounty championship matches once the country moves to Level 3 restrictions today. In his column this morning Kevin McStay explains why he expects the beautiful chaos of this year’s All-Ireland football championship to end in a Dublin-Mayo final: “this extraordinary year, by accident rather than design, has given an alternative glimpse of what the competition could become. It comes down to a basic question. Do we want an All-Ireland that is designed to find the four best teams, or the four teams who play the best football and therefore make it through?”