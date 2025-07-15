Munster to host Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in December Champions Cup clash as fixture details confirmed

Munster open their 2025/26 Champions Cup campaign under new coach Clayton McMillan against Bath on Saturday, December 6th before breaking new ground in Europe when taking Gloucester to the home of Cork GAA, Páirc Uí Chaoimh for their round two clash on December 13th.

Munster then travel to the Stade Felix Mayol to take on Toulon before rounding off the pool stages at home to Castres Olympique for what will feel like the millionth time they have met.

Leinster and La Rochelle will do it all again on Saturday, January 10th when they meet for the seventh time in this competition.

No venue is confirmed as yet – the building work at the RDS won’t be completed so the province will once again look at match specific venues – but there is a possibility it could be played at Croke Park.

Leo Cullen’s charges open their campaign against Harlequins, whom they beat in the Round of 16 in last season’s tournament. That match is likely to be played at the Aviva Stadium.

The URC champions also make the short trip across to the East Midlands to face another perennial foe, the Leicester Tigers for a Friday night game, while their last pool match is away to Bayonne on January 17th.

In the Challenge Cup, Ulster open their campaign against Racing 92 on a Friday night at the renamed Affidea Stadium in Belfast, where they will also play their final game against Stade Francais. In between, Richie Murphy’s side will visit Cardiff and play the Cheetahs. The South African side have to play the game in Europe at a venue yet to be determined.

Stuart Lancaster’s first game in charge at Connacht will be a short hop to Wales to take on the Ospreys, who haven’t specified their home ground for next season. Connacht will host Georgian side Black Lion at the Dexcom Stadium where they will also be in action against Montauban. They travel to Montpellier in round three.

2025/26 Champions Cup Pool Fixtures

Round 1

Saturday, December 6th: Leinster v Harlequins, TBC (5.30pm); Bath v Munster, The Rec (8pm).

Round 2

Friday, December 12th: Leicester Tigers v Leinster Rugby, Welford Road (8pm)

Saturday, December 13th: Munster v Gloucester, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (5.30pm)

Round 3

Saturday, January 10th: Leinster v La Rochelle, TBC (5.30pm)

Sunday, January 11th: Toulon v Munster, Stade Felix Mayol (1pm Irish time)

Round 4

Saturday, January 17th: Bayonne v Leinster, Stade Jean Dauger (3.15pm Irish time); Munster v Castres Olympique, Thomond Park (5.30pm)

2025/26 Challenge Cup Pool Fixtures

Round 1

Friday, December 5th: Ulster v Racing 92, Affidea Stadium (8pm)

Sunday, December 7th: Ospreys v Connacht, TBC (3.15pm)

Round 2

Saturday, December 13th: Cardiff v Ulster, Cardiff Arms Park (8pm); Connacht v Black Lion, Dexcom Stadium (8pm)

Round 3

Sunday, January 11th: Toyota Cheetahs v Ulster, TBC (3.15pm); Montpellier v Connacht GGL Stadium (1pm Irish time)

Round 4

Saturday, January 17th: Ulster v Stade Francais, Affidea Stadium (1pm); Connacht v Montauban, Dexcom Stadium (8pm).