Emmys 2025: Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell, Ruth Negga earn nominations for top TV award

Irish actors Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell and Ruth Negga and have been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, the top award for television performances.
Horgan earned her nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for her work in Bad Sisters. The black comedy set in Dublin, which she also executive produced, is now in its second season.
She was also nominated in this category last year, for her portrayal of Eva Garvey in the same show.
Among the nominees in Horgan’s category are Uzo Aduba for The Residence, Ayo Edeberi for The Bear and Jean Smart for Hacks.
Farrell earned a nomination in the outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category for his titular role in The Penguin. Airing last year, the eight episode miniseries depicted the rise of the villain in Batman’s Gotham City.
The Penguin earned 24 nominations in total, such as outstanding limited or anthology series.
Farrell is up against Stephen Graham from the Netflix psychological crime drama Adolescence and Jake Gyllenhaal in the thriller Presumed Innocent, among others.
Ruth Negga earned her nomination in the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category for her work on the Apple TV series Presumed Innocent. In the series, she portrayed Barbara Sabich, Gyllenhaal’s wife, who has to deal with the accusations of murder against him.
This is Negga’s second Emmy nomination, having earned a nod at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2019 for the animated programme Angela’s Christmas.
American psychological thriller Severance lead the nominations tally with 27 in total. It was nominated for the top prize of best drama alongside Andor, The Pitt, The White Lotus and others. Comedy nominees included The Bear, Hacks and Abbott Elementary.
Winners of all categories will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony broadcast live on US television on September 14th. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.
The honorees will be chosen by the roughly 26,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy.
The following is a list of nominees in key categories.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Severance
The Pitt
The White Lotus
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
Andor
Slow Horses
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Studio
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story
The Penguin
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edeberi, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Adam Scott, Severance
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolesence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Additional reporting Reuters
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025