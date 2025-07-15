Emmys 2025: Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell, Ruth Negga earn nominations for top TV award

Irish actors Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell and Ruth Negga and have been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, the top award for television performances.

Horgan earned her nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for her work in Bad Sisters. The black comedy set in Dublin, which she also executive produced, is now in its second season.

She was also nominated in this category last year, for her portrayal of Eva Garvey in the same show.

Among the nominees in Horgan’s category are Uzo Aduba for The Residence, Ayo Edeberi for The Bear and Jean Smart for Hacks.

Farrell earned a nomination in the outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category for his titular role in The Penguin. Airing last year, the eight episode miniseries depicted the rise of the villain in Batman’s Gotham City.

The Penguin earned 24 nominations in total, such as outstanding limited or anthology series.

Farrell is up against Stephen Graham from the Netflix psychological crime drama Adolescence and Jake Gyllenhaal in the thriller Presumed Innocent, among others.

Ruth Negga earned her nomination in the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category for her work on the Apple TV series Presumed Innocent. In the series, she portrayed Barbara Sabich, Gyllenhaal’s wife, who has to deal with the accusations of murder against him.

This is Negga’s second Emmy nomination, having earned a nod at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2019 for the animated programme Angela’s Christmas.

American psychological thriller Severance lead the nominations tally with 27 in total. It was nominated for the top prize of best drama alongside Andor, The Pitt, The White Lotus and others. Comedy nominees included The Bear, Hacks and Abbott Elementary.

Winners of all categories will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony broadcast live on US television on September 14th. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.

The honorees will be chosen by the roughly 26,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy.

The following is a list of nominees in key categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Severance

The Pitt

The White Lotus

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

Andor

Slow Horses

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Studio

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

The Penguin

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edeberi, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Adam Scott, Severance

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolesence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

