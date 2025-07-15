Kerry and Donegal show underdogs that only the ruthless survive

Underdogs have to take all of their chances, whether it’s shots at the posts, half-chances at goal or minding possession in tight areas. Neither Meath nor Tyrone were able to do these things and thus Donegal and Kerry were treated to armchair semi-final victories.

On Sunday, Meath started the game with two-pointers in the opening 12 minutes from Eoghan Frayne and Ruairi Kinsella, but that was as good as it got for the Royals, as their preferred shooting method subsequently malfunctioned.

After a great turnover inside their own 45, Jordan Morris carried the ball from deep, a momentary reprieve from his marker, Brendan McCole. The Meath forward tried to play a defence splitting pass into Matthew Costello, but his tormentor Brendan McCole intercepted the ball just ahead of the onrushing Matthew Costello.

Robbie Brennan spoke after the Galway win about Jordan Morris and his creativity, saying that he doesn’t want to restrict players who have a little bit of magic. Brennan has given them the freedom to concede what he terms ‘creative turnovers’. This was one of them and it was acceptable at that stage of the game with just six minutes on the clock.

Robbie Brennan has encouraged Meath to play freely, and here Morris gambles to try and create a goal chance, leading to a "creative turnover"

In the next phase, Donegal continued to attack as they usually do, but were turned over as they approached the Meath arc. Meath attacked with pace, but the two-point effort from Conor Duke went wide, under severe pressure from Oisín Gallen, who had worked hard to get back to cover.

An underdog needs to take those chances. The game would have been very different at this point if the scoreboard read 1-5 to 0-2 in favour of the Royals, rather than just the one-point advantage.

As a cagey opening quarter played out, Donegal were only up 0-6 to 0-5, with Meath scoring 2/4 of their two-point efforts. However, for the remainder of the half, they missed four two-point efforts to go into half time with a conversion rate of 2/8 (25%) on two-point shots and 4/8 (50%) inside the arc.

Meath two-point attempts (1-4): Meath's conversion rate in the first half for two-pointer was 25 per cent, as they often took the wrong option.

In the 18th minute, Jordan Morris had yet to register a score and, under pressure from McCole again, he dropped a two-point attempt tamely wide. As the television cameras panned to Robbie Brennan and Shane Supple on the sideline, there was frustration evident in their body language, their willingness to embrace ‘creative turnovers’ maybe not as high at this moment.

They would not have been happy, as Meath were very much in the game, with success on the Donegal kickout, some great defensive turnovers from Sean Rafferty and strong ball carrying from Ciaran Caulfield, but they needed to convert their chances. Donegal definitely afforded them chances.

Meath two-point attempts (5-8): Meath's four consecutive two-point misses badly hurt their chances of staying in the game.

Jordan Morris finally got his sole contribution to the scoreboard in the 32nd minute as his delightful dummy onto his left gave him momentary breathing space to bring the Meath tally to 0-8. However, Donegal finished the half off with two points as they continually put Billy Hogan’s kickout under pressure.

Ruairi Kinsella missed a rushed two-point effort as the buzzer sounded, when calm was needed to work the right shot. At half-time Donegal led 0-13 to 0-8 and the game was close to over. The removal of Michael Murphy in the 44th minute signified that Donegal has started preparation for their final joust with Kerry.

A day earlier in Croke Park, the underdog struggled again but in a different way. Tyrone dominated the Kerry kickout in the first half as they won seven out of 10 of Shane Ryan’s restarts, giving them a huge platform. However they were not able to punish accordingly, as Kerry came with a teak tough defensive structure and a real edge, where they had no interest in conceding soft frees or affording goal chances.

Battle lines were firmly drawn as within 30 seconds Kerry executed the perfect choke tackle on Darragh Canavan and turned over Tyrone. Kerry controlled the tempo of the game in the next phase, before David Clifford won a free in front of the posts which Sean O’Shea converted.

Kerry executed a perfect choke tackle on Darragh Canavan inside a minute, setting the tone

The one scoreable free that Tyrone conceded in the first half was a foul with a purpose, as Joe O’Connor’s quickly snuffed out a rare Tyrone jaunt toward Shane Ryan’s goal.

Joe O'Connor made the smart choice to give Tyrone a handy free, rather than a rare chance at goal

O’Connor was involved again in the 9th minute as Kerry forced a turnover after a long spell of controlled Tyrone possession. O’Connor showed his confrontational side by winning a turnover under the Hogan stand as he hassled Brian Kennedy vigorously.

O'Connor once again forcing a turnover, this time popping the ball out of Brian Kennedy

In the 24th minute, Tyrone won a miscued Shane Ryan kickout but weren’t able to punish with Eoin McElholm’s attempt tailing wide as Kerry scrambled back. The defining turnover of the half came in the 28th minute as Mattie Donnelly wound up to shoot at the posts, but a diving block from two Kerry defenders sent the Kingdom on the attack for David Clifford’s goal at the far end of the field.

This block on Mattie Donnelly was rewarded, as Kerry scored their goal from it at the opposite end

Clifford demonstrated the perfect back door cut, followed by a dummy bounce to beat Niall Morgan and stick it in the net.

David Clifford's genius on and off the ball on show, executing the backdoor cut, rounding Niall Morgan and finishing

Tyrone led after the first quarter by 0-6 to 0-4, but by half-time the scoreline was 1-9 to 0-9. Tyrone lacked some of the edge you’d associate with their tempestuous clashes with Kerry over the last 20 years, where they dictated terms. After dominating possession for much of the half, the score at the break left the Ulster underdogs with too much to do.

While the scoreline on Saturday wasn’t quite the massacre that Donegal delivered on Sunday, this game was just as comfortable for Kerry. After their initial second half scoring burst, Tyrone were dictated to by the Kingdom, setting up an All-Ireland final full of intrigue.