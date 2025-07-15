Shelbourne poised to keep Champions League ambitions on track but Linfield quietly confident

Shelbourne's Harry Wood in action against Linfield in their Champions League first-round qualifier at Tolka Park last week. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Champions League first-round qualifier, second-leg: Linfield v Shelbourne, Windsor Park, Wednesday, 7.45pm (Shelbourne lead 1-0 on aggregate)

For anyone presuming they can watch the return meeting of this absorbing all-Ireland Champions League qualifier on RTÉ2, after the national broadcaster showed the first-leg from Tolka Park last Wednesday, they will instead be welcomed by coverage of Italy v Norway in the women’s Euros quarter-final.

What a pity.

Surely, a rare European meeting between the League of Ireland and NIFL champions deserves to be platformed by RTÉ.

Linfield escaped Dublin last week with a respectable 1-0 loss, having curtailed Shelbourne to Mipo Odubeko’s 58th-minute strike despite 18 attempts on goal.

The Belfast side were fresh out of preseason but Ben Hall looked like a prime John Terry in the middle of a compact defence as 11 Shelbourne corners and as many crosses were headed clear.

UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round First Leg, Tolka Park, Dublin 9/7/2025 Shelbourne vs Linfield Shels’ head coach Joey O'Brien celebrates after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Shels’ new manager Joey O’Brien celebrated the result publicly but you’d wonder how he felt privately, after his team spurned so many chances to kill the tie.

It was the relaxed, post-match demeanour of Linfield manager David Healy that should concern the 1,800 Shelbourne fans making their way north for this lucrative European game. Both clubs will turn a profit from Uefa prize money this season but an additional €750,000 goes to the team that progresses to the second round.

Azerbaijani champions Qarabağ await, with the losers redirected to a Conference League qualifier, most likely against Malta’s Hamrun Spartans.

Considering the missed opportunities by Evan Caffrey and Sean Boyd in particular last week, Healy sounded quietly confident in turning over their Dublin counterparts.

There is a number of reasons why Linfield will believe they can slow the one-way traffic on their return to Windsor Park. One being the return of former Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields from suspension.

Linfield manager David Healy with Matthew Orr after their first-leg loss at Tolka Park last week. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA

“We will be sensible in our set up and aim to press them,” said Healy.

It is a special occasion for Healy as he takes charge of his local club for a 500th time.

“On a personal level, to manage 500 games is a milestone – certainly at this football club,” he said. “I grew up in Killyleagh, no one knows it well, but I managed to have a career in football. I grew up supporting Northern Ireland, Man United and Rangers with Linfield being my local club.

“Although I never got the opportunity to play for Linfield, I had the privilege and pleasure to manage the football club. It has been an incredible journey.”

If Shelbourne can shut out all the external noise, they are better equipped to engineer a comfortable victory with their British midfield duo Harry Wood and Kerr McInroy set to dominate possession.

Any concerns about O’Brien stepping into the manager seat, having served as Damien Duff’s number two for three and a half seasons, were allayed by his inspirational triple substitution last week.

Boyd arrived to instantly combine with Odubeko for the winner. That may convince O’Brien to start his two tall forwards from the off.