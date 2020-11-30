Marine v Mourinho: minnows draw Tottenham in FA Cup
FA Cup third round draw sets up all-Premier League tie between Liverpool and Aston Villa
Marine players celebrate after winning their FA Cup second round. Photograph: Getty Images
Marine of the Northern Premier League Division One – in the eighth tier of the English game – have been drawn at home to Tottenham, the Premier League leaders, in the third round of the FA Cup.
The team from Crosby on Merseyside became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round, by beating Havant & Waterlooville after extra time on Sunday. The chasm separating them from José Mourinho’s Tottenham is the biggest ever between two clubs in the third round.
Chorley of National League North will play Derby at home and Stockport, of the National League, have also been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham.
Arsenal, the holders, face Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium and another all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa against Premier League champions Liverpool at Villa Park.
Another side from the eighth tier, Canvey Island of Isthmian League North Division, will play Millwall at home if they beat Boreham Wood of the National League in Monday night’s second-round tie.
The League Two side Crawley have been drawn to play Leeds at home and Bristol Rovers have been rewarded for thrashing Darlington 6-0 in the second round with a home tie against Sheffield United.
Last season’s beaten finalists, Chelsea, will play Morecambe of League Two at Stamford Bridge and the 2019 winners, Manchester City, will host Birmingham. QPR face Fulham in a west London derby at Loftus Road, while Manchester United have been drawn against Watford at Old Trafford. FA Cup third-round draw
Huddersfield v Plymouth
Southampton v Shrewsbury
Chorley v Derby
Marine v Tottenham
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Stockport v West Ham
Oldham v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea
Everton v Rotherham
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff
Arsenal v Newcastle
Barnsley v Tranmere
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn v Doncaster
Stoke v Leicester
Wycombe v Preston
Crawley v Leeds
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham
Luton v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich v Coventry
Blackpool v West Brom
Newport v Brighton
Cheltenham v Mansfield
Ties to be played over the weekend of January 8-11th