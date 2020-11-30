Full 36-player panels to be allowed at intercounty matches under Level 3

Governmens confirms full panels will be able to attend men’s and women’s games

Limerick manager John Kiely had spoken out about the limit on panel numbers at intercounty matches. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Limerick manager John Kiely had spoken out about the limit on panel numbers at intercounty matches. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

The Government has confirmed that the full 36-player panel can attend senior intercounty championship matches once the country moves to Level 3 restrictions from Tuesday December 1st.

It will come in time for both next month’s All-Ireland finals, and also this weekend’s two football semi-finals; it will also apply to the remaining women’s football and camogie fixtures from this weekend.

According to Jack Chambers, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, “full panels will be permitted to attend on match days when Ireland moves to Level 3 from tomorrow.”

Several county managers had pleaded with the Government to ease the 26-player match day panel limit which has so far been enforced throughout the championship, James Horan calling for urgent easing of it ahead of Mayo’s All-Ireland football semi-final against Tipperary this Sunday.

The situation had also been described as “unacceptable” by Limerick hurling manager John Kiely, given the GAA’s outright limit of 40 people from each county being permitted to attend each game.

“I know John Kiely raised it, and we’ve been saying it for quite a while, but not allowing the panel to go to games is outrageous, to be honest,” said Horan. “I think the players to a certain extent are being taken for granted, I genuinely do, in a lot of things. We have guys who have given a decade, some of them more, and it may be their second or last time going to Croke Park, or whatever.”

According to the GAA, any easing of that 26-player match day panel limit had been entirely dependent on the Government’s review of current Level 5 restrictions, that now come into effect from December 1st; it will also mean that some additional backroom members will also be admitted.

Kiely also spoke of being “offended” by that 26-player match day panel limit in the aftermath of Limerick’s Munster hurling final win over Waterford earlier this month, which sealed back-to-back provincial titles the first time in 39 years: the Munster Cup, he insisted, would only be presented when all current 36-panel members could be in attendance, and he spoke out on the matter again on Sunday after Limerick booked their place in the final showdown agianst Waterford.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.