Sport

Mona McSharry wins second 100m breaststroke title of World Cup series

Sligo swimmer on track for $10,000 ‘triple crown’ bonus next week in Kazakhstan

Mona McSharry finished first in the 100m breaststroke in Tashkent on Friday in 1:04.25. Photograph: Andrea Staccoli/Inpho
Mona McSharry finished first in the 100m breaststroke in Tashkent on Friday in 1:04.25. Photograph: Andrea Staccoli/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Fri Oct 09 2026 - 16:151 MIN READ

Mona McSharry won her second 100m breaststroke title on Friday as part of the three-stop World Aquatics World Cup, setting herself up for a go at the $10,000 ‘triple crown’ bonus at the final meet next week.

The Sligo swimmer, who also won the event at the first stop of the series in Baku, Azerbaijan last week, clocked 1:04.25 to win Friday’s final in Tashkent, Uzebkistan ahead of Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova.

If McSharry wins the 100m breaststroke next week in Astana, Kazakhstan, she will claim the triple crown title for the event and pocket the $10,000 bonus.

Ellen Walshe was also in action in Tashkent on Friday, finishing fourth in the 400m individual medley in 4:32.71, improving on her fifth-place finish from Baku.

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Later in the session, the Templeogue swimmer was back on the blocks for the final of the 50m butterfly, finishing marginally outside her 25.94 from the morning’s heats to touch the wall in 26.00 for eighth.

McSharry will be back in the pool on Saturday for the 50m breaststroke, while Walshe will race in the 200m IM.

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Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times