Nothing in Fifa guidebook for when World Cup host attacks participant

There is, Ken Early notes, “nothing in the Fifa guidebook to govern what happens when a World Cup host attacks a participant”, so the governing body’s president, Gianni Infantino, might be finding the United States’ assault on Iran, with the assistance of Israel, a touch on the awkward side. Iran are scheduled to play in Los Angeles and Seattle in this summer’s tournament, but now that Infantino’s peace prize laureate has declared war on them, what next?

‘The show must go on’ took on a whole new meaning in Dubai on Saturday when racing’s Super Saturday fixture went ahead. “Pretty surreal,” as English trainer Jamie Osborne described it. “You’re standing in the paddock watching missiles get shot through the sky.” Brian O’Connor reports on the efforts of the Irish contingent who attended the meeting to get out of Dubai.

International affairs came to Croke Park on Saturday in the form of a protest by demonstrators over the GAA’s sponsorship arrangements with Allianz. Those “chaotic scenes” well and truly overshadowed the work of Congress which passed 16 motions on the day, Gordon Manning filling you in.

On the field, a dramatic late two-pointer saved Donegal’s unbeaten record, their draw with Galway keeping them top of division one, while Kobe McDonald made an impact again when he helped Mayo shade Armagh in thriller. Kerry saw off Monaghan with ease, while Dublin produced their best performance of the season against Roscommon to move clear of the relegation zone. “One of the league’s most abiding characteristics is the capacity for results ostensibly to make no sense,” writes Seán Moran.

Cork and Galway’s women continue to set the pace in their top flight, wins over Waterford and Kerry, respectively, keeping them on course for a place in the final. Armagh and Dublin still occupy the two relegation spots, though, after their draw at the Athletic Grounds.

In hurling, Cork had their first win at Nowlan Park since 2019, but, says Denis Walsh, they should have beaten Kilkenny by more. A comfortable victory over Offaly keeps Limerick just two points adrift of Cork, while Galway dished out a heavy defeat to Waterford.

Nathan Johns rounds up the rugby weekend, one that proved especially fruitful for Tom Farrell and Cian Prendergast, Farrell producing a man of the match performance for Munster in their win over Zebre, Connacht captain Prendergast earning the same gong for his display against Glasgow. No joy for Ulster, though – they lost to Ospreys.

No joy for Shane Lowry either at the Cognizant Classic – he was three strokes clear standing on the 16th tee in the final round, but then imploded. Philip Reid brings you the sorry tale.

There was a heap of joy for Kate O’Connor and Nick Griggs at the National Indoor Championships, Ian O’Riordan reporting on their exploits, while in his Green Shoots column Conor McEvoy has news of David McGoldrick rolling back the years – the 38-year-old became the oldest Irish player to score a hat-trick across England’s top four divisions.

And in his column today, Denis Walsh wonders if it’s true what they say, that in sport nice guys finish last? Or is it possible for sportspeople to be nice and ruthless?

TV Watch: At 7.30pm this evening, TG4 has live coverage of the Irish men’s basketball team’s European pre-qualifier against Luxembourg, and at 8pm, RTÉ2’s Against the Head rounds up the latest in the rugby world.