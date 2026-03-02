Tom Farrell and Cian Prendergast the big winners on mixed weekend for Irish provinces

Of the 11 players released by Andy Farrell in search of provincial game time over the weekend, nine got their wish. Cormac Izuchukwu (head injury) and Darragh Murray went unused by Ulster and Connacht respectively. Harry Byrne, Nathan Doak, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Farrell, Michael Milne, Jude Postlethwaite, Cian Prendergast, Tom Stewart and Bryn Ward all saw action.

In terms of performance, the headliners were Prendergast and Farrell, both named player of the match in wins for Connacht and Munster respectively. The latter was his usual self in attack at Thomond Park, getting through the highest carrying workload of any player on the pitch (15) as Munster saw off Zebre.

The centre’s ability to be a threat while linking with others was once again on show. Farrell’s 56 metres carried were bettered only by teammates in the back three (who tend to carry through less traffic), while he also beat a pair of defenders with a linebreak thrown in for good measure. Two offloads were married with a try assist for Shane Daly; Farrell throwing a beautiful, flat pass on the run that took the wide defender out of the game.

In Galway, Prendergast earned his award having started the game against Glasgow Warriors on the bench. As it turned out, he was asked to provide an extended cameo, first entering the fray on six minutes as a temporary replacement for David O’Connor before returning on 47 minutes in place of Sean O’Brien.

In a dramatic victory for Stuart Lancaster’s side, Prendergast ultimately won the lineout which saw them break a 10-10 deadlock thanks to a last-minute maul try for Sean Jansen. Hugging the touchline in a typical manner for backrow forwards these days, Prendergast’s carry advanced the gainline before his offload rebounded off a Glasgow body and into touch.

Connacht's Cian Prendergast is tackled by Glasgow Warriors' Euan Ferrie during Saturday's URC match at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A touch of fortune, perhaps, given that Prendergast would have been shunted into touch had he not thrown a last pass out of desperation, but it was some reward for an ambitious late Connacht attack. The passage of play was started by a well-timed breakdown penalty courtesy of Prendergast’s poach. This was one of a number of defensive interventions from the backrow, including a counter-ruck that forced a spill and a lineout jump that pressured Glasgow’s hooker into a crooked throw.

Equally worth watching in the Dexcom Stadium was the performance of Bundee Aki off the bench. It was his first outing since copping a suspension thanks to his behaviour towards the referee when Connacht lost to Leinster in January. Given Andy Farrell’s propensity to pick centres in the 23 shirt – and James Lowe’s injury meaning the last occupier of that jersey, Tommy O’Brien, is likely to start against Wales next week – some painted Aki’s return as an audition for Friday night’s Six Nations clash.

If it was, Aki did himself no harm without tearing up trees either. He was busy in attack, taking on his usual carrying workload. A late swerving, sideways effort did advance play one phase before Prendergast’s crucial carry out wide, yet the game stats don’t record any defenders beaten by Aki.

Elsewhere, if Harry Byrne had a chance of featuring in this Six Nations, then Friday night’s defeat to Cardiff was a cruel blow. With barely three minutes on the clock, a tackle attempt from the Leinster 10 saw his night ended, a head injury depriving Byrne any opportunity to build on his good form at provincial level. He has been ruled out of contention for the match against Wales. On a miserably wet night, Leinster’s inability to compete with Cardiff’s aerial game can, at least in part, be explained by the early loss of their starting outhalf.

Harry Byrne's night ended early when he sustained an injury against Cardiff in Leinster's URC match at Cardiff Arms Park last Friday. Photograph: Andrew Dowling/Inpho

Jimmy O’Brien struggled under the high ball on a wet night but offered a lively running threat. He has earned an Ireland recall alongside Robbie Henshaw who, like Aki, put in a busy if unspectacular performance.

Also lining out in south Wales were Ulster, albeit most of their available Ireland contingent are on the outside looking in as far as international selection is concerned. In the first half, hooker Tom Stewart was excellent, adding energy on both sides of the ball – particularly when haring after a hack in behind, hassling the Ospreys’ backfield. A customary maul try added to his positive ledger. Despite the performance, two Lions players are ahead of him for Ireland and he will only be seen in a green shirt if other players succumb to injury.

Fellow forward Bryn Ward was his usual physical self, a handful of strong carries from the base of the scrum standing out.

Doak also showed flashes on an otherwise frustrating night for Ulster. He brought good tempo with his service in that first half, while his ability to find space in behind led to a cross-kick resulting in a score.

Given he was called ashore on 56 minutes as the game started to drift from Ulster, it remains to be seen if Doak has put enough pressure on Craig Casey for the Ireland 21 shirt.