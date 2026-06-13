Roy Keane among Lansdowne Place owners making six-figure gains from flipping luxury apartments

Roy Keane and other individuals who bought homes in one of Ireland’s most exclusive residential schemes have earned six-figure profits flipping their apartments only three years after buying them.

The former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain bought an apartment in Lansdowne Place in Dublin, based on the 6.8-acre site of the former Berkeley Court and Jurys hotels, in 2022 for €2.2 million.

New filings on the Property Price Register show Keane recently closed the sale of his apartment in the Burbidge on Shelbourne Road at Lansdowne Place for €2.8 million, a €565,000 uplift on the price he paid for the home.

In the past year, two other apartments in the Burbidge wing of Lansdowne Place, bought in 2023, have also been flipped for €1.8 million and €2.4 million, with the sellers earning profits of €243,000 and €300,000 respectively.

Three apartments in the Hutchins and the Nicholson of Lansdowne Place, first purchased in 2023 and 2024, have also been sold in the past year for between €825,000 and €1.9 million, earning their former owners profits of €110,000 to €230,000.

At present, one two-bed apartment in the Hutchins block is on the market for €4.95 million. Property registry records show it was first purchased for €3.3 million in 2024.

Some apartments in the Templeton and the Barrington wings of Lansdowne Place have also been sold in the past year, but the sellers earned lower five-figure uplifts on the prices they paid.

A south Dublin property agent, who is familiar with several sales in the development, told The Irish Times some homes in this part of Lansdowne Place back on to the old Jurys hotel site in Ballsbridge.

In 2024, this was confirmed as the location for the new €641 million US embassy in Dublin. Some construction works have begun to prepare the plot for development of the embassy.

[ Purchaser of €6m Ballsbridge penthouse takes legal action amid ‘unbearable’ temperatures in propertyOpens in new window ]

Lansdowne Place, close to the Aviva Stadium, was built by Joe O’Reilly’s development firm, Chartered Land. The 215 apartments in the development originally came to market for prices ranging from €825,000 to €6.5 million.

Last year, a record price was set for an apartment in Ireland when a four-bedroom unit in the Nicholson was purchased for €7.2 million by an unknown buyer.

Since completion of the Lansdowne Place, a number of well-known figures have bought properties in the scheme, including rock star Rod Stewart. Homes in the development were also acquired by Stephen Vernon, who cofounded Green Reit, the commercial property firm; Niall Turley, who made close to €100 million from the sale of a stake in his business CarTrawler; Voxpro founders Dan Kiely and Linda Green-Kiely, who sold the business for €150 million in 2017; and Louise Phelan, who was formerly PayPal vice-president of global operations.