Nathaniel Brown celebrates after scoring one of Germany's seven goals in their World Cup Group E victory over Curaçao on Sunday. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

World Cup Group E: Germany 7 [Nmecha 6, Schlotterbeck 38, Havertz 45+5 pen, 88, Musiala 47, Brown 68, Undav 78] Curaçao 1 [Comenencia 21]

The final scoreline here at the Houston Texans’ vast NRG Park disguises the fact that for nearly 20 first-half minutes, we thought we might be about to see one of the World Cup’s greatest upsets.

In the end, Germany overcame an attack of nerves to put Curaçao away 7-1 and take control of Group E. There will be no third consecutive group-stage exit for the four-time world champions.

There were at least a couple of thousand empty seats at this latest of Fifa’s 104 Super Bowls, but really it was more impressive, given the prices, that so many supporters showed up.

NRG Park presents a dramatic contrast with the Azteca in Mexico City. While the Mexican stadium nestles amid narrow streets full of little bars and restaurants, the American one is surrounded mostly by vast car parks, in which small groups of bedraggled German supporters could be seen trying to enact the American tradition of tailgating amid the puddles.

From the outside you might struggle to identify the enormous glass-fronted edifice as a sports stadium. Inside it resembles a convention centre, including a glass-fronted press box that feels more like a corporate office.

Fans arriving for the World Cup 2026 Group E match between Germany and Curaçao in Texas at NRG Park - temporarily called Houston Stadium for the duration of the tournament. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

But the Azteca could not have done such an admirable job of nullifying the effects of the weather. Thirty-one degree heat, thunder, lightning and torrential rain could all be forgotten about under the roof of the air-conditioned arena, where, if anything, it was a bit on the chilly side.

The German TV channel Magenta has assembled the World Cup punditry dream team of Thomas Müller and Jürgen Klopp, who caused a stir by picking a preferred Germany starting XI that dropped the Bayern star Jamal Musiala to accommodate the popular Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav.

Undav seems to have taken on Niclas Fullkrüg’s old role as “the people’s striker”, but Julian Nagelsmann’s team-sheet affirmed his faith in Musiala, who has struggled all season to recover from the effects of a broken leg sustained in last summer’s Club World Cup.

Musiala was flanked by Florian Wirtz to the left and Leroy Sané to the right in a fluid second attacking line behind Kai Havertz, upon whose fundamental importance to this team Müller, Klopp and Nagelsmann all agree.

Kai Havertz underlined his importance to Germany by scoring twice in the win over Curaçao in Houston on Sunday. Photograph: Sam Wasson/EPA

After eight minutes, a lovely unhurried touch from Wirtz freed Felix Nmecha in the box to smash in the first of what we expected to be many Germany goals.

A period of easy German dominance followed in which they racked up eight goal attempts, most of which were thwarted by last-ditch blocks. But on 19 minutes a slip by Jonathan Tah allowed Curaçao their first attack and effort on goal, and a couple of minutes later, they snatched a thrilling equaliser.

Livano Comenencia played a ball between Germany’s center backs for Sontje Hansen to chase. The Middlesbrough winger had too much pace for Nico Schlotterbeck, whose stretching attempted tackle only succeeded in knocking the ball into the path of Curaçao’s centre forward, Jurgen Locadia.

Schlotterbeck staggered back to his feet to put in another despairing tackle on Locadia, but this time the ball broke into the path of the advancing Comenencia, following up the move he had started, and his hard first-time shot deflected off Joshua Kimmich and over the hands of the diving Manuel Neuer.

Livano Comenencia is engulfed by celebrating team-mates after equalising for Curaçao against Germany in Sunday's World Cup Group E match in Houston, Texas. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

In the press box the Curaçao contingent screamed and leapt into each other’s arms. “We already have won the World Cup!” gasped the journalist next to The Irish Times.

Curaçao suddenly had the momentum, so it had to be time for the Powerade Hydration Break. Nagelsmann, wearing a striped top that looked like he had picked it up in a Sopranos thrift store, gathered his players in a tight circle on the touchline. A few of them didn’t appear to drink anything at all during the timeout, in which, judging by Nagelsmann’s slow and soothing gestures, the core message appeared to be “stay calm”.

And Germany eventually did, though they had to go to the European safe space of a set-piece to get back in front, Schlotterbeck flicking Nathaniel Brown’s corner past Eloy Room. In first-half injury time, Nmecha won a penalty which Havertz converted.

Jamal Musiala falls in a challenge with Leandro Bacuna during Germany's 7-1 World Cup win over Curaçao. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Germany extended their lead in the first minute of the second half, Musiala moving on to a through-ball and squeezing a shot inside the far post from a difficult angle. An especially pleasing moment for Nagelsmann.

That said, when Undav replaced Musiala on 64 minutes he proceeded to set up two and score one in the next 24 minutes, so Nagelsmann might not be the only one feeling vindicated. Brown and Havertz were the other names on the scoresheet.

Do Germany look like potential winners? Maybe not on this showing. They lack a bit of authority in midfield. Better sides than Curaçao will cause more damage in the spaces left by Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

But if Musiala can play his way back into something like his best form – and this match will have helped – it will take a strong side to knock them out.