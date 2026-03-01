Cork survive frantic finish to gain rare win in Kilkenny

NHL Division 1A: Kilkenny 1-15 Cork 3-12

In the face of all the patterns that are imposed on the game now there is still scope for invigorating chaos. For five minutes of stoppage time Cork were forced to repel an aerial bombardment, where there was swinging and missing and fumbling and foostering and nothing that resembled control. A game that Cork should have won by multiples of the final margin was still in dispute.

Cork never trailed and at one stage in the second half they pulled seven points clear, but their profligacy in front of goal was a drag on their superiority and left Kilkenny in the hunt.

Cork scored three goals and by the most conservative estimate they left four or five goals behind them. Alan Connolly missed a penalty, Aidan Tallis made a couple of good saves in the Kilkenny goal and young Hugh O’Connor couldn’t capitalise on two golden chances, one of which he created himself with a surging run. On another day, that would have been an expensive tab.

With typical obduracy Kilkenny stayed in the fight. After Cork’s second goal midway through the second half, the home team scored 1-3 without reply, to reduce the deficit to just a point. But before Kilkenny scored again Cork came up with 1-1 and Kilkenny couldn’t land a sucker punch.

It was Cork’s first win in Nowlan Park since 2019, and just their second since 1987. Whatever doubts existed at the start of the league about Cork’s desire to reach the league final again have been obliterated. In his postmatch comments Ben O’Connor repeated his assertion that Cork want to win every game, without prejudice. One more win from their last two games will land them in the final now, for sure.

“I’m delighted with the performance,” said O’Connor. “Tough conditions out there. Got a big performance out of every fella who started, and the subs came on and made a difference as well.

Cork had to work hard to gain a rare victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park, on Sunday. Photograph: Inpho

“Yeah, we could have had a few more goals but their keeper had a couple of great saves in the first half, in fairness. And I suppose with the conditions that were out there, even with the breeze, it was hard to take a shot with the way it was swirling across the field. I suppose it took us a while to get going but when we did, we had a couple of good moves. But we’ve a lot to work on. It’s only March 1st.”

Kilkenny are still scouting for solutions. Liam Moore has made a breakthrough in recent weeks and he was direct and dangerous again here. Tallis in goal has been really impressive too, but the jury is still out on Michael Carey at full-back and Paddy Deegan at wing-forward, two of their pillar players. Carey simply couldn’t hold Brian Hayes.

After a few spins at centre-forward Eoin Cody went back inside, and after three early misses he struggled to get into the game. His only score was Kilkenny’s goal, seven minutes from the end. Mossy Keoghan was unusually subdued too and was replaced when the game was in the melting pot.

Derek Lyng was grasping for silver linings. “Look, these lads are getting better,” he said. “There’ll probably be moments we’ll be disappointed with, and particularly breaking ball – we need to be a little bit better at that. They’re a team, once they win those breaks, they’re coming at you in waves. A lot of lads who haven’t had the experience over the last couple of years are showing well. Ultimately, it wasn’t good enough today, but I thought our lads showed a lot of character.”

One of the defining patterns of the game was established quickly. After just three minutes Hayes found the net with a cute overhead finish, after a good pass from Connolly. But two minutes later Hayes had a clear sight of goal again only to hit his shot straight at Tallis.

Ten minutes before half-time the Kilkenny keeper made a terrific save from Darragh Fitzgibbon after the Cork captain cut through the heart of the Kilkenny defence and played a low, hard bouncing shot that Tallis did well to deflect around the post.

Kilkenny's Mossy Keoghan tries to thwart Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon on Sunday. Photograph: Inpho

But Cork’s finishing in the third quarter was slack. O’Connor mis-controlled a pass half a dozen paces from the Kilkenny goal when he was the last man in a slick move, and then O’Connor was hooked in a goalscoring position after he burst in from the wing. Other half-chances were smothered by Kilkenny’s scramble defence.

Barry Walsh, a teenager making his debut, was fouled for a penalty six minutes into the second half, but Connolly blazed the shot wide – the second penalty that Cork have missed in the league.

Ivan Bolger was black-carded for conceding the penalty, but in the 10 minutes that Kilkenny were down to 14 men Cork only outscored them by a point, 1-2 to 0-4. The goal came from Walsh who found the net with a thunderous strike.

Cork had led by six points at the break, 1-9 to 0-6, having played with the aid of a capricious wind. They stretched that lead to seven after Walsh’s goal in the 52nd minute but failed to score for the next 12 minutes. Alan Walsh’s goal in the last minute of normal time gave them some breathing space, and by then they were in need of it.

Kilkenny: A Tallis, M Butler, M Carey, I Bolger, K Doyle, D Corcoran (0-1), J Molloy, R Reid, D Blanchfield (0-2), L Moore, C Kenny (0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), P Deegan, E McDermott (0-1), E Cody (1-0), M Keoghan (0-2). Subs: J Donnelly (0-1) for McDermott, 46 mins; T Phelan for Doyle, 56 mins; L Connellan for Reid, 61 mins; L Hogan for Keoghan, 66 mins; D Barcoe for Bolger, 69 mins.

Cork: P O’Sullivan, N O’Leary, D O’Leary, S O’Donoghue, E Downey, C Joyce, C O’Brien (0-1 sideline), T O’Mahony, T O’Connell (0-1), D Fitzgibbon (0-1), W Buckley (0-1), H O’Connor, B Walsh, B Hayes (1-1), A Connolly (0-7, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65). Subs: E Twomey for O’Brien, 50 mins; R O’Flynn for O’Connor, 60 mins; G Millerick for O’Leary, 66 mins; A Walsh (1-0) for B Walsh, 68 mins; M Mullins for O’Mahony, 70 mins.

Referee: Tomás Walsh (Waterford).