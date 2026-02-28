Ulster fall to defeat against Ospreys after late try was controversially ruled out

URC: Ospreys 21 Ulster 10

Another trip to Wales, another loss for Ulster. This one will hurt them deeply as the province failed in getting to grips with this genuine arm-wrestle in Bridgend.

Though the momentum was mostly with the hosts, they were unable to convert their pressure into points and Ulster felt they probably had the game when Angus Bell got over on 74 minutes only for it to be controversially chalked off as Marcus Rea was yellow carded after he was adjudged to have cleaned out illegally.

From there, it slipped away, and Ulster left the Brewery Field with nothing but the memory of a huge defensive shift, a crumbling scrum and lineout.

The game had barely got going when former Leinster player Cormac Foley darted over from close range to give the home side the perfect start. Jack Walsh converted and the Ospreys led 7-0.

Ulster settled themselves and quickly responded, an attack into the Ospreys 22 saw Nathan Doak look up and launch a cross-kick for Zac Ward to collect the bounce and score in the corner. Doak, though, missed the tricky extras.

The northern province kept it going and after Jude Postlethwaite had won a jackal penalty, they kicked for the corner, won the lineout and mauled towards the Ospreys’ line allowing Tom Stewart to rather easily break off to score. Doak again missed from the tee, but Ulster now led 10-7.

Though their scrum was creaking, Ulster maintained their lead needing Stewart’s jackal to relieve the pressure just when it seemed the Ospreys might advance their total on the scoreboard.

The half ended with a superb Jack Murphy kick to the corner from a tight angle as Ulster won a penalty though the outhalf’s cross-kick for Werner Kok – a carbon copy of how Zac Ward’s score was constructed – was lost by the South African in the tackle and with that the midway point was reached with Ulster still leading but by only 10-7.

It took until the 67th minute before another score was managed and after huge pressure exerted by the home side along with some last-ditch Ulster defence as well as profligacy from the Ospreys it came from James Ratti, the flanker getting over from a tap penalty.

Walsh converted and Ospreys now led 14-10. Ulster were not for capitulating and marched up field, won a penalty and drove for the line. Angus Bell eventually wriggled over in the 74th minute, but after lengthy deliberation the score was ruled out as Marcus Rea was adjudged to have cleaned out illegally. The replacement flanker was binned meaning that the visitors had to finish with 14 men.

It was a key moment and soon afterwards a horribly bouncing ball put in behind Michael Lowry was fumbled with Dan Kasende robbing possession and scoring though, again, this took time to be passed as legal.

Walsh converted for a 21-10 lead. It looked enough but Ulster pulled out one more attack and from a tap and go penalty Werner Kok lost the ball in the corner with the possibility of another score on offer and a losing bonus point.

Ospreys: I Hopkins, D Kasende, O Watkin, K Williams, K Giles, J Walsh (co-capt), C Foley; G Thomas, S Parry (co-capt), R Henry, J Fender, R Smith, J Ratti, R Moriarty, M Morse. Replacements: L Scully for Walsh (23-36 mins), T Botha for Henry, H Deaves for Morse, R Morgan-Williams for Foley (all 45 mins), E Boshoff for Williams (56), L Lloyd for S Parry, S Thomas for G Thomas (both 60 mins), H Sutton for Fender (65).

Yellow card: M Rea (74 mins)

Ulster Rugby: M Lowry, W Kok, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, Z Ward, J Murphy, Nathan Doak; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, S Wilson, I Henderson (capt), C Irvine, M Dalton, D McCann, B Ward. Replacements: A Bell for O’Sullivan (48 mins), R Herring for Stewart, H Sheridan for Henderson, M Rea for Dalton, C McKee for Doak (all 56 mins), B O’Connor for Wilson (69), B Carson for Postlethwaite (74).

Unused replacement: J Flannery

Referee: Fillipo Russo (FIR).