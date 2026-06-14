All-Ireland SFC live updates: Louth lead Armagh at half-time; Galway v Westmeath, Cavan v Dublin under way

LIVE AND UPCOMING

All-Ireland SFC

Round 2A: Louth 0-15 Armagh 1-9, 36 mins; Galway 0-1 Westmeath 0-2, 2 mins; Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park, 3.30pm.

Round 2B: Cavan 0-0 Dublin 0-1, 2 mins.

Camogie All-Ireland senior championship: Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park, 2pm; Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm.

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38 mins: Goal for Armagh! Conaty scores to make it level again, then they take the lead from a McConville free.

Louth 0-15 Armagh 2-10

3 mins: Finnerty gets the opening score for Galway, but Baker levels it as he shows his power to fly through. McCartan scores a well worked score then for Westmeath to take the lead. Big crowd at that one, some atmosphere.

Galway 0-1 Westmeath 0-2

From Seán Moran:

A decent crowd gathering in Kingspan Breffni for Cavan v Dublin with 12,000 tickets pre-sold. Ger Brennan returns to the Dublin sideline after his controversial 12-week suspension. He makes two changes to the announced team: Cuala centrefielder Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne is back after suspension and Lee Gannon comes in for Eoin Kennedy. Cavan make three changes. Jason McLaughlin, Niall Carolan and Darragh Lovett start in place of Ryan Tobin, Dara McVeety and Fionntán O’Reilly. No second chances after today. The losers’ championship is over.

Galway play Westmeath in Salthill and Cavan play Dublin in Brefni Park in about 10 minutes. Here are the starting teams that were named. The big news is Heslin is in from the start.

Galway: Gleeson; Glynn, Hernon, Silke; McHugh, John Daly, S Kelly; Conroy, Maher; Darcy, McDonagh, McDaid; Finnerty, Tierney, Walsh

Westmeath: Jason Daly; Scahill, Drumm, Baker; Wallace, Allen, Whittaker; Cooney, Connellan; O’Sullivan, McCartan, Dillon; Heslin, Baker, B Kelly

Cavan: L Brady; Meade, O’Connell, Tynan; Smith, Ciarán Brady, Tobin; Conor Brady, Donohoe; Madden, McVeety, Shehu; Donnelly, Lynch, O’Reilly

Dublin: Comerford; McEneaney, Doran, Byrne; MacMahon, McMorrow, Ó Cofaigh Byrne; Clancy, Howard; Gannon, O’Callaghan, Scully; Small, Kilkenny, Costello

34 mins: Maguire has had a fine game and scored again. Poor kickout by Rafferty then straight to Louth and Lennon taps over. Then a big goal chance for Armagh, Mulroy the unlikely defensive hero, Armagh punched the ball across the face of the goal and ready to palm it in but Mulroy was on the line to save the day!

Half-time: Louth 0-14 Armagh 1-9

The Wee County lead by two points at the break, entertaining contest. Armagh led for much of the early stages but Louth came back into it in a big way. Mulroy, Downey and Maguire all with three points each for Louth.

32 mins: Rafferty scores a two-point free, well taken straight over and it’s back level again. Then finally Armagh’s first wide of the day from Conaty.

Louth 0-12 Armagh 1-9

30 mins: Maguire scores a point that looked wide from the TV angle, but the umpire says it was over, it comes after Grimes had given Louth the lead.

Louth 0-12 Armagh 1-7

27 mins: Louth take the lead briefly. McDonnell swivelled well to level the scores, then Louth won the kickout and it ended with Downey scoring a third point of the match. Armagh went up the pitch though and equalised again.

Louth 0-10 Armagh 1-7

25 mins: Downey with a wonder score, given it a bit of Owen Mulligan, not one but two dummies selling the defence and scoring it over. The crowd enjoyed that one. Then Armagh race forward, going for goal, but McCormack loses the ball at the end.

Louth 0-8 Armagh 1-6

22 mins: Good point by McConville, who accelerates into the space and then shoots over before the block came in.

Louth 0-7 Armagh 1-6

18 mins: Mulroy does well to win a free and then drills a two-point free off the ground, beautiful strike. Louth back to within one.

Louth 0-7 Armagh 1-5

15 mins: Rafferty showing his class with a great pass and Conaty sends the back the wrong way to score. Mulroy get his first score of the game, fantastic kick under pressure and then wins the kickout to exert his influence. Then Ryan Burns scores to get it back to a goal in it.

Louth 0-5 Armagh 1-5

12 mins: After a long spell of possession, Conaty then with a great crossfield pass to Turbitt to score.

Louth 0-3 Armagh 1-4

9 mins: Rafferty getting well involved in Armagh’s attacks as McQuillan scores, but Louth immediately respond through Maguire. McIlroy is taken down about 20 metres out and Turbitt scores the free to go back to three points in the difference.

Louth 0-3 Armagh 1-3

6 mins: Dara McDonnel gets Louth’s first point of the day, well taken, and they show they’re settling into the game with another from Ciarán Downey.

Louth 0-2 Armagh 1-1

4 mins: Goal for Armagh! Great start by Armagh who fly up the pitch in waves, with fist passes through the Louth defence and then finished low by corner back Gareth Murphy. Then McConville shows his pace to burst through and score.

Louth 0-0 Armagh 1-1

Louth and Armagh is under way, a few big hits in the opening stages already.

Here are the teams for today’s first match, Louth v Armagh:

Louth: N McDonnell; Carolan, McKenny, Nally; McKeever, D McDonnell, Lennon; Callaghan, Maguire; Matthews, Mulroy, Grimes; McArdle, C Downey, R Burns

Armagh: Hughes; McGrane, McKay, Murphy; McCabe, Kelly, Óg Burns; Murnin, McElroy; McConville, McMullen, McCormack; Turbitt, J Duffy, Conaty

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A and 2B, with eight teams in action on Sunday.

Yesterday in Round 2A, Cork stunned Donegal, coming from seven points down to book their place in the quarter-finals. Then in win-or-go home games, Monaghan comprehensively beat Roscommon, Kerry were too strong for Kildare and Meath edged past Derry in a thrilling final game of the day.

First up it will be Louth against Armagh, at Inniskeen in Monaghan, at 1pm. Then we have Galway v Westmeath and Cavan v Dublin, before the final match of Tyrone v Mayo. Most of these matches are for a place in the quarter-finals, but the loser of Cavan v Dublin gets eliminated.