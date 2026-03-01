GAA Congress reminded us why the Allianz sponsorship storm will never blow over

In time, all that will be remembered is the stuff that wasn’t on the agenda. The protest – the day demonstrators jammed a wedge in Congress, jolting the GAA’s authoritative decision-making forum to a halt.

The GAA might have hoped it had weathered the storm over its sponsorship arrangements with Allianz, but the controversy literally blew the doors of Congress open at about 12.54 on Saturday afternoon.

The fallout from the chaotic scenes in the Hogan Suite ensures it will be difficult for the association to ever batten down the hatches on this issue.

GAA Congress 2026 at Croke Park on Saturday passed 16 motions, rejected four and five were withdrawn. The intercounty season will not be pushed out to August, the All-Ireland minor finals will not return as curtain-raisers to the senior deciders and there will be no more preliminary quarter-finals in the Liam MacCarthy championship.

Replays will be used where provincial senior football finals finish level after extra-time rather than penalty shootouts, county boards will be required to obtain a high-performance Uefa-style licence to be permitted to enter teams in senior intercounty competitions and Kevin McStay will head a new football advisory group.

Decisions were made, rules refined, altered and introduced that will make the association better or worse, depending on your viewpoint. Humdrum, but organisationally important stuff.

And on Friday night, delegates elected Derek Kent to become the 42nd president of the GAA. He will succeed Jarlath Burns next February.

The past and the future. But the present seized the day.

This is not the first time Congress was targeted by protesters. In 2011, demonstrators briefly disrupted the gathering in Mullingar. Their protest related to the redevelopment of the handball centre at Croke Park.

But nothing has ever compared to this.

The stark images of the GAA hierarchy sitting at the top table surrounded by banners with slogans including ‘Gaels Against Genocide’ and ‘Blood Money out of our GAA’ was about as bad a scenario as anybody in Croke Park could have imagined.

And yet, commendably, those on the top table reacted to the breach as well as anybody could have done, given the circumstances. A potentially volatile situation did not escalate, delegates remained at their tables, the tinder did not take the flame.

Burns delivered a powerful speech when Congress eventually resumed at about 2.20pm, during which he referenced the infamous Glenanne Gang.

The native of Silverbridge, Co Armagh, stated: “I don’t need any lectures about what it’s like to feel the pressure of illegal occupation. I don’t need any lectures or people shouting in my face about what it’s like to go to bed at night, fearful that somebody would barge into your bedroom and riddle you with bullets. Because that was my lived experience when I was young.”

At the press conference afterwards, Burns added that he felt the protesters went too far.

The GAA said two security staff were injured and required medical assistance.

If the sight of protesters breaching security at Congress on Saturday was shocking, it was also extraordinary that when the opportunity for delegates to discuss the matter on Friday night was raised, nobody in the room asked for a microphone. Silence for an issue that is deeply emotional across Ireland.

The tumbleweed was, well, quite odd.

The protest outside the stadium on Saturday had been widely publicised. Among the demonstrators were David Hickey, Mickey Whelan, Pat Gilroy, Peter Canavan, Colm O’Rourke and Brendan Devenney. Folk whose credentials as good Gaels could not be questioned.

It might be easy to dismiss those who entered the room on Saturday merely as agitators (even if one of the lead protagonists is related to a multiple All-Ireland winner), but the GAA cannot ignore the fact association lifers like Hickey and Whelan are banging the drum for a cause they personally stand to gain nothing from.

Hours after the protest, Canavan was working for RTÉ as an analyst for the Kildare v Meath league match.

When Joanne Cantwell raised the protest with Canavan, the Tyrone man stated of his youth: “There was a lot of atrocities went on and what kept us going was the GAA. We had something to do and something to be part of and for a lot of us, it was the GAA that saved us. There’s thousands of children who aren’t getting that opportunity.

“We can’t sit back and let what’s going on [continue] and just pretend that it’s not happening. I don’t think it’s good enough and a lot of other people don’t think it’s good enough.”

Nobody over the course of the weekend came out batting for the Allianz partnership. Indeed, nobody has fought that cause for months now.

The GAA’s argument on where you draw a line when considering what companies to engage with is legitimate.

But the Allianz deal has become a societal touchstone now. There is no going back. It is a contaminated partnership – one from which both sides must be wondering is the juice still worth the squeeze.

The current deal to 2030 may or may not run its course but it is hard to see both parties sitting down to negotiate an extension.

It was a humdrum Congress on Saturday until it wasn’t. And perhaps its most significant outcome is yet to come.

M ai n mot i ons

Pa ssed

Discontinuing All-Ireland hurling preliminary quarter-finals. The Joe McDonagh Cup finalists will no longer play in Liam MacCarthy Cup prelim quarter-finals. Instead, there will be a McDonagh Cup semi-final between the second- and third-placed teams, with the winner advancing to play the first placed team. For: 94.1 per cent Against: 5.9 per cent

94.1 per cent 5.9 per cent The intercounty season will last no more than 30 competitive weekends. For: 66.7 per cent Against: 33.3 per cent

66.7 per cent 33.3 per cent Provincial senior football finals will go to a replay if they finish level after extra-time, rather than the result be decided by a penalty shootout first day out. For: 73.5 per cent Against: 26.5 per cent

73.5 per cent 26.5 per cent County boards to be required to obtain a high-performance, Uefa-style licence (Intercounty Certification Programme) to be permitted to enter teams in senior intercounty competitions. For: 59.1 per cent Against: 40.9 per cent

59.1 per cent 40.9 per cent Permit county boards to organise competitions down to 11-a-side in a bid to help clubs continue to field teams where depopulation has had an impact on numbers. For: 98 per cent Against: 2 per cent

98 per cent 2 per cent Dissent in hurling will see a free awarded on the offending team’s 20-metre line. For: 95.1 per cent Against: 4.9 per cent

F ai led

To reinstate the minor hurling and football finals as curtain raisers on the day of the All-Ireland senior finals. For: 84.2 per cent Against: 15.8 per cent

W i thdr a wn