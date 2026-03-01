Limerick cruise to comfortable win over Offaly

NHL Division 1A: Offaly 0-17 Limerick 2-19

Without really going for the jugular, Limerick coasted to a fairly comfortable win over Offaly in Division 1A of the National Hurling League in Tullamore on Sunday.

Limerick played well in fits and starts and they were a fair bit short of their best, but they did what they had to do as they collected the two points to remain on course for qualification.

The defeat puts Offaly back down to Division 1B, but they have plenty of positives to grasp as they reflect on their return to the top flight of the league. They have lost every game and haven’t managed to score more than 20 points, but they have had some very encouraging displays, or spells, in games. They won’t be at all worried about competing in Division 1B next year and very much held their own here for a lot of the game.

Offaly started well with two Adam Screeney points, giving them an early lead. Even though Limerick grabbed a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 15 minutes, they didn’t really settle down until near half-time. It was 0-5 each after 17 minutes, 0-9 to 0-7 after 32.

Having played with the wind, Limerick would have been a bit concerned at this stage, but they improved coming up to half-time. Cathal O’Neill, Adam English and Aidan O’Connor (free) all pointed to give them a 0-12 to 0-7 half-time lead and at least some sort of a cushion.

Offaly stayed in contention into the final quarter. Donal Shirley and the impressive Ter Guinan got fine points as they cut the gap to 0-13 to 0-10 after 41 minutes. There were only four points in it, 0-17 to 0-13 with 51 minutes gone, and Limerick soon came alert to the danger.

Shane O’Brien nipped in for an excellent 52nd-minute goal, and the result was inevitable from here on. Aidan O’Connor added a free and Cathal O’Neill’s 57th-minute goal banished any lingering Offaly hopes.

With Limerick leading by 2-18 to 0-13, both sides knew and accepted the outcome at this stage. Limerick took the opportunity to run in subs and only added one more point, a Diarmaid Byrnes free. Adam Screeney got four late frees for Offaly, who will have been very happy at keeping the losing margin down to single digits.

Limerick: N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, S Finn; D Byrnes (0-2, 1f), K Hayes, C Coughlan (0-1); C O’Neill (1-1), D O’Donovan; A O’Connor (0-10 7f), C Lynch (0-1), T Morrissey; A Gillane, Shane O’Brien (1-1), A English (0-2). Subs: D Reidy (0-1) for O’Donovcan (22 mins), G Hegarty for Morrissey (54 mins), M Fitzgerald for Coughlan (55 mins), F Fitzgerald for English (59 mins), Ethan Hurley for O’Connor (59 mins).

Offaly: L Hoare; P Taaffe, B Conneely (0-1), S Bourke; J Clancy, K Sampson (0-1), D Shirley (0-1); C Spain, R Ravenhill; D Bourke (0-1), Oisin Kelly, T Guinan (0-2); L Nolan (0-1), B Duignan (0-1), A Screeney (0-9, 8f). Subs: L Watkins for Clancy (58 mins), E Kelly for Spain (59 mins), C Burke (Coolderry) for Nolan (62 mins), B Kavanagh for Taaffe (66 mins)

Referee: L Gordon, Galway.