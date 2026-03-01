Shane Lowry suffers nightmare collapse over closing holes at Cognizant Classic

Shane Lowry was mauled by the Bear Trap at PGA National in the final round of the Cognizant Classic as his bid for a fourth career win on the PGA Tour fell apart.

Three strokes clear standing on the 16th tee and seemingly in cruise control, Lowry found water on both the 16th and 17th holes to ultimately come up short, as Colombia’s Nico Echavarria took advantage of the Irish man’s woes to take the $1.7 million payday.

Lowry – seeking a first win on the US circuit since teaming up with Rory McIlroy in lifting the Zurich Classic in 2024 – had the prize within his grasp after a brilliant 15 holes only for it to slip away with uncharacteristic sloppiness over the closing holes - that stretch from 15th to 17th, known as the Bear Trap in honour of course designer Jack Nicklaus - proving his downfall.

In those first 15 holes, Lowry had claimed four birdies and an eagle, on the 10th, to open up a three stroke lead on Echavarria. But a double-bogey six on the 16th and a double-bogey five on the 17th provided a disastrous half hour of golf for the Offaly man.

From skipping along the fairways with barely a care in the world, Lowry finished with shoulders slumped in settling for joint runner-up after a closing round of 69. Echavarria shot a bogey free closing round 66 for a total of 17-under-par 267, his birdie on the Par 3 17th proving critical as Lowry’s travails behind were unfolding.

Nico Echavarria of Colombia celebrates after a birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Lowry needed an eagle on the Par 5 18th to force a playoff, hitting his approach into a green side bunker. He needed to hole out to force extra time, but his aggressive shot ran by and beyond the hole. Lowry signed for a 69 for a 269 total, in a three-way tie with Austin Smotherman and Taylor Moore for second.

The hurt on Lowry’s face as he walked up to mark his ball told the whole story, of another one that had gotten away.

Lowry will have little time to heal his mental wounds, moving on to this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill followed by a fifth straight week on the road in The Players.