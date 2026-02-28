Munster grind out victory against Zebre to end losing run at home

URC: Munster 21 Zebre Parma 7

Tom Farrell has been a revelation since Connacht let him and he moved down the road to Limerick and Munster were grateful for a huge contribution from the 32-year-old Irish international as they eventually saw off the dogged challenge Zebre in difficult conditions at Thomond Park.

A shock win for Zebre was never really on the cards but Munster knew they were in a battle and while the try bonus point looked increasingly unlikely as the game progressed, in the end they were just content to get the win and prevent a record fourth loss in a row at Thomond Park.

“We got off to a good start and that first five to 10 minutes we probably thought it was going to be a lot easier than it was in the end,” said Farrell. “We probably got a bit ahead of ourselves and fell in love with ourselves a small bit in the first 10 and scoreboard pressure wasn’t really coming for us.

“But, look, it’s one of those games in the middle of the season, quite patchy, internationals away and things like that. It can be a tricky part of the season. Hopefully it’ll be an important four points for us at the end of the season.

“The surface was quite slippy, soft underfoot and it makes that ball a bit harder to move. Overall, there were lots of good parts there and coming into the break now, we’ll get another two weeks’ training under our belts and hopefully go to South Africa and get another couple of wins,” added Farrell.

The sides were deadlocked at 7-7 apiece at the break after Munster failed to build on a bright start to the game, with the early pressure leading to a yellow card for Zebre centre Giulio Bertaccini for a deliberate knock-on in front of his own posts after less than three minutes.

Munster eventually made them pay, with Farrell laying down an early marker to get them going wide and Shane Daly crowned his 100th league match by fending off challenges to score. JJ Hanrahan landed the conversion to make it 7-0 after seven minutes.

But while they continued to dominate on a difficult wet evening, they lacked precision and did not turn possession into scores against a fired-up Zebre side, who have now lost 10 league games in a row.

Zebre, with Argentinian flanker Bautista Stavile leading the way, hit back at Munster and it took some good defending to keep the Italians at bay with props Michael Milne and Michael Ala’alatoa, along with number eight Brian Gleeson, getting in some timely tackles to thwart the visitors in front of a crowd of just over 12,500.

But Zebre deservedly got back on level terms eight minutes from the break with, appropriately, Stavile getting the touchdown after a strong bout of pressure.

Outhalf Giacomo Da Re converted to send them in level at the break.

Munster pressed after the restart but a try from scrumhalf Paddy Patterson was scratched on review when he knocked on as he collected a grubber from Farrell before pivoting to score.

Munster went to the corner with a couple of penalties and they scored off the second one as they pounded the line with Gleeson, Edwin Edogbo and John Ryan going close before Alex Kendellen found a gap and got over. Hanrahan’s conversion made it 14-7 after 64 minutes.

They got their third try off a lineout on the right with replacement hooker Lee Barron finishing it and Hanrahan again supplying an excellent conversion from the wing.

But the bonus point try never looked like materialising and in the end Munster had to be content with their eighth win from a dozen league games this season.

Scoring sequence – 7 mins: Daly try, Hanrahan con, 0-7; 32: Stavile try, Da Re con, 7-7; Half-time: 7-7; 65: Kendellen try, Hanrahan con, 14-7; 71: Barron try, Hanrahan con, 21-7; Full-time: 21-7.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, T Farrell, D Kelly, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, P Patterson; M Milne, N Scannell, M Ala’alatoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; G Coombes, J O’Donoghue, B Gleeson. Replacements: A Kendellen for Coombes (46 mins); E Edogbo for Kleyn (50-65, 73); L Barron for Scannell, (50); J Wycherley for Milne (57); S O’Brien for Haley, J Ryan for Ala’alatoa and E Coughlan for Patterson (all 61).

Zebre Parma: M Roger Farias; A Batista, G Bertaccini, D Mazza, S Gesi; G Da Re, G Garcia; J Pitinari, G Ribaldi, E Pieretto; M Canali, A Ortombina; B Stavile, S Locatelli, G Ferrari. Replacements: M Zanon for Batista (56), G Volpi for Ferrari, G Quattrini for Ribaldi, P Buonfiglio for Pieretto (all 63); M Belloni for Roger Farias, L Franceschetto for Pitinari (both 69); I Bianchi for Locatelli, T Dominguez for Garcia (both 71).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).