Kerry inch closer to top-two finish with convincing victory over Monaghan

Kerry's David Clifford on his way to scoring a goal. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

NFL Division One: Kerry 1-18 Monaghan 0-7

Kerry inched closer to a top-two finish and a place in the Division One final with victory over Monaghan as Killarney became enveloped in a Sunday afternoon storm.

Matters were much more benign on the Fitzgerald Stadium pitch as this contest petered out pretty much as predicted in front of 5,000 spectators, Kerry tidying up matters in the second half to ease to a 14-point win.

Leading by a point at half time, 0-5 to 0-4, albeit having played against the worst of the wind and rain, Kerry rolled up their sleeves in the second period, and were well on their way to winning before sending on David Clifford to embellish the final score and give the 4,900 crowd some value for money.

Clifford played 15 minutes and still finished as top scorer, landing the game’s only goal and two-pointer in a virtuoso cameo.

For Monaghan, nothing other than a miracle will save them from the relegation drop now after five defeats and zero points.

It took Kerry 27 minutes to take the lead, with Paudie Clifford’s third point putting them 0-5 to 0-4 in front, a lead they never gave up.

Monaghan's Michael Bannigan is challenged by Kerry's Tadhg Morley. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Kerry were level by the ninth minute with a pair of Paudie Clifford points before Monaghan went two ahead again through Karl Gallagher and Dessie Ward.

Kerry closed out the half, playing against the wind, with points from Keith Evans, Joe O’Connor and Paudie Clifford to lead by one at the interval.

Kerry upped the ante straight away in the second half, with Sean O’Shea scoring three early points and Paudie Clifford punching over his fourth to put Kerry five ahead.

Monaghan replied with scores from Robbie Hanratty and then Andrew Woods to make it 0-9 to 0-6, but that was as good as it got for the Ulster men.

David Clifford’s introduction energised Kerry and his first touch saw him score the game’s only two-pointer. A couple of minutes later he was played through on goal, gave Rory Beggan the eyes, and kicked Kerry into a 1-13 to 0-6 lead. Game, set and match.

O’Shea, Clifford, Joe O’Connor, Donagh O’Sullivan and Armin Heinrich added late points with Kerry having scoring difference in mind as the league enters the sharp end with two rounds to go.

Kerry: Shane Murphy, Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey, Eddie Healy, Tadhg Morley (0-0-1), Armin Heinrich (0-0-1), Joe O’Connor (0-0-2), Mark O’Shea, Keith Evans (0-0-1), Sean O’Shea (0-0-4, 2f), Graham O’Sullivan, Dylan Geaney (0-0-1), Cillian Trant, Paudie Clifford (0-0-4). Subs: Tom O’Sullivan for C Trant (ht), Micheal Burns for P Clifford (47), Donagh O’Sullivan (0-0-1) for E Healy (53), David Clifford (1-1-1, 1f) for G O’Sullivan (56), Liam Smith for D Geaney (62), Darragh Lyne for M O’Shea (temp, 66-ft).

Monaghan: Rory Beggan, Darragh McElearney, Ryan O’Toole (0-0-1), Ryan Wylie, Cameron Dowd (0-0-1), Dessie Ward (0-0-1), Aaron Carey, Michael McCarville, Shane Hanratty, Karl Gallagher (0-0-1), Micheal Bannigan, Fionan Carolan, Oisin McGorman (0-0-1), Andrew Woods (0-0-1), Liam McDonald. Subs: Jack McCarron for F Carolan (ht), Robbie Hanratty (0-0-1) for L McDonald (49), Eddie Walsh for O McGorman (49), Darragh Treanor for D Ward (64), Ryan Mohan for S Hanratty (66)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)