Connacht deliver biggest win of the season against Glasgow

URC: Connacht 15 Glasgow Warriors 10

Connacht delivered their biggest win of the season, unexpectedly taking the scalp of URC league leaders Glasgow Warriors at Dexcom Stadium.

An enthralling contest, despite few scores, it was only in the final quarter the game burst into life.

Connacht had held the most slender of leads when Joe Joyce was yellow-carded in the 58th minute, and almost immediately Glasgow scored an unconverted try through rightwing Kyle Rowe – incredibly it was their first score of the game. Not only did it give them a 5-3 lead, but all the momentum turned in their favour. A minute before the sinbin was completed, Rowe bagged his second unconverted try, extending the lead to 10-3.

It looked all over for the 8,654 fans in only their second URC fixture at the new Dexcom Stadium, but Connacht showed huge grit and determination to stage an unexpected victory. A penalty provided them with hope, and on this occasion, Connacht went through the phases. Maintaining discipline, Stuart Lancaster’s side eventually delivered when Josh Murphy scored after 73 minutes, and Sam Gilbert converted to close the gap of 10-10.

Minutes later, captain Cian Prendergast led from the front, winning another penalty. Opting for touch, the pack drove forward before Finn Treacy broke down the left wing, bringing Connacht deep into the Glasgow half, and replacement Bundee Aki played a crucial role to set up the grandstand finish.

From a five-metre lineout with seconds remaining, Sean Jansen crashed over for a dramatic win. It was an enthralling second half after an opening half that could only be described as attritional, with a single penalty giving the home side a slender lead at the break.

Both sides had carved their chances, but neither had the precision to make it count with defences on top. Glasgow, dominating the early 20 minutes, looked to have scored a try soon after the kick-off, but left wing Ollie Smith was held up. Glasgow’s failure to convert two kickable penalties into points proved costly, with Prendergast leading the defensive platform.

However, thereafter Connacht took control, but lacked the cutting edge to make it pay. Eventually, the home side opted to kick a penalty, which was converted by Gilbert for a 3-0 lead after 25 minutes.

Connacht were limited with scoring opportunities, and the best chance saw Sean Jansen held up over the line, while at the other end their defence held firm against a Glasgow side that looked more threatening with ball in hand.

This unexpected victory over the table-toppers has lifted Connacht within touching distance of the top eight, and more importantly has given them a huge boost to challenge on both fronts for the rest of the season.

Scoring sequence: 25 mins Gilbert pen 3-0; Half-time 3-0; 62: Rowe try 3-5; 67: Rowe try 3-10; 74: Murphy try, Gilbert con 10-10; 80: Jansen try 15-10.

Connacht: S Gilbert; S Jennings, H West, C Forde, F Treacy; J Ioane, C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, S Illo; D O’Connor, J Joyce; P Boyle (capt), S O’Brien, S Jansen. Replacements: B Bohan for Buckley, J Aungier for Illo and C Prendergast for O’Brien (all 48 mins), B Aki for West, J Carty for Ioane (56 mins), C Reilly for Blade (61 mins), J Murphy for O’Connor (69 mins), M Victory for Tierney-Martin (71 mins)

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay; K Rowe, S McDowall (capt), K Yule, O Smith; D Lancaster, B Afshar; J Bhatti, S Stephen, M Walker; J Oguntibeju, A Samuel; E Ferrie, A Fraser, A Miller. Replacements: A Hastings for Yule (18 mins); S Talakai for Walker, A Craig for Oguntibeju, S Vailanu for Fraser and G Hiddleston for Stephen (all 48 mins), J Oliver for Afshare (69 mins), M Duncan for Vailanu (70 mins).

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU).