Dublin move clear of relegation zone after Roscommon’s scoring prowess deserts them

NFL Division One: Dublin 1-21 (1-5-11) Roscommon 2-7 (2-1-5)

Dublin produced their best performance of the season to stop Roscommon’s renaissance at King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park.

Ger Brennan’s side were superb in the opening half, building up a substantial buffer at the break as they had the wind at their backs.

Roscommon were faced with a 13-point deficit at half time, and while Roscommon were able to reel in Galway a week earlier, Dublin ensured that there would be no heroics this time to give the locals in the 7,819 attendance something to cheer about.

The Dubs were at their efficient best during the opening half – a reminder of the days under Jim Gavin when they troubled the scoreboard regularly.

They didn’t kick their first wide until the 25th minute, by which time they were 14 points to the good.

Roscommon's Dylan Ruane with Charlie McMorrow and Seán Bugler of Dublin. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO

On the other hand, the scoring prowess that Roscommon had become renowned for in recent weeks deserted them as they spurned some gilt-edged opportunities and dropped a number of other efforts short as a teak-tough Dublin defence kept tabs on the home side’s dangerous forwards.

Dublin, even without their talisman Con O’Callaghan, started on the front foot, and a Niall Scully two-pointer – one of five they kicked during the opening half – was sandwiched between two Seán Bugler efforts.

In the 12th minute, things got better for the visitors when Killian McGinnis’ effort was blocked, went across the face of goal and was tapped into the net by Luke Breathnach.

Roscommon were struggling for traction, and Hugh O’Sullivan made a brilliant save to deny Enda Smith before Diarmuid Murtagh’s rebound hit the butt of the post and went out for a 45, which Conor Carroll missed.

Dublin’s prosperity in front of the posts continued as Bugler, Eoin Kennedy and goalkeeper O’Sullivan (from a free) hit two-pointers in quick succession.

Scully tagged on a free before a fifth two-pointer from Paddy Small pushed the Dubs 1-11 to 0-0 clear, and nearly out the gap after only 26 minutes.

Roscommon's Patrick Gavin and Brian Howard of Dublin in action. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO

Roscommon responded through a point – their first of the game – from Robert Heneghan, and a goal from Daire Cregg, despite the best efforts of O’Sullivan.

But a free by Small left Dublin 1-14 to 1-1 ahead at the break.

Roscommon, led by Senan Lambe and Colm Neary, tried valiantly to find a way back into the game but the closest they got was eroding the deficit to nine points, helped by Dylan Ruane’s 52nd minute goal.

But Dublin continued to control the tempo at their leisure, creating overlaps to pick off some simple scores through McGinnis, Charlie McMorrow, Breathnach, Alex Gavin and substitute Ross McGarry to run out comfortable winners and move clear of the relegation zone.

Dublin: Hugh O’Sullivan (0-1-0, 1 tpf) Eoin Murchan, Nathan Doran, David Byrne; Eoin Kennedy (0-1-0, 1 tp), Brian Howard, Alex Gavin (0-0-1); Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Charlie McMorrow (0-0-1); Niall Scully (0-1-2, 1 tp, 0-2f), Seán Bugler (0-1-2, 1tp), Ciarán Kilkenny; Killian McGinnis (0-0-2), Paddy Small (0-1-1, 1 tp), Luke Breathnach (1-0-1). Subs: Liam Smith for Murchan (temp, 2-5), Greg McEneaney for Kennedy (55), Niall O’Callaghan for Small (61), Jack Lundy for Breathnach (66), Ross McGarry (0-0-1) for Kilkenny (68), Liam Smith for Murchan (69).

Roscommon: Conor Carroll; Patrick Gavin, Caelim Keogh (0-0-1), Eoin Ward; Ruaidhrí Fallon, Ronan Daly, Colm Neary; Keith Doyle, Senan Lambe (0-0-1); Dylan Ruane (1-0-0), Enda Smith, Conor Hand; Diarmuid Murtagh (0-1-0, 1 tp), Daire Cregg (1-0-1), Robert Heneghan (0-0-1). Subs: Jack Duggan for Fallon (h-t), Ciarán Lennon for Hand (44), Eoin Colleran (0-01) for Heneghan (47), Niall Higgins for Daly (61), Paul Carey for Ruane (65).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).