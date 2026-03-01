Roscommon and Dublin try to figure out a league that seems to make no sense

Roscommon's Daire Cregg scores a goal in the Allianz Football League match between Roscommon and Dublin at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

One of the league’s most abiding characteristics is the capacity for results ostensibly to make no sense. Ostensibly, if you simply go by results to date and position in the table.

Dublin came to King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park on Sunday as nearly everyone’s tips for relegation after an underwhelming campaign to date.

They had to face one of the stories of the Division One season, Roscommon, whose pace and productivity (going into the weekend, Diarmuid Murtagh and Daire Cregg occupied the top two places in the scoring charts for the top half of the league) have been propelling the county upwards.

Manager Mark Dowd had been dealing off a stripped deck, as they awaited the return of the St Brigid’s players, who came within a whisker of winning the club All-Ireland just six weeks ago. Yet the team had put in great, high-scoring performances, recovering from a 13-point deficit against Galway in the county’s most recent outing.

That same weekend, Dublin were redefining lacklustre at Croke Park, losing to All-Ireland champions without as much as a whimper.

Yes, everyone knew that manager Ger Brennan was now coping with the full effects of the transition from world domination to losing Leinster semi-finals. His attempts to unearth new players to fit in with the relics of old decency have been comprehensive but uninhibited trialling doesn’t help team cohesion.

Roscommon's Diarmuid Murtagh with Eoin Murchan of Dublin at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Throw in the injury to captain Con O’Callaghan, the team’s leading forward, and even Dubliners would have understood the long odds on their team leaving Roscommon with the points.

If everything was that empirical, as easily resolved by reference to statistics and data, why would matches need to be played at all? Or maybe the most relevant detail was the 24 years since Roscommon had beaten Dublin in a competitive match and the frequently undignified beatings along the way.

Roscommon decided to reintegrate a few of the Brigid’s players for this. Goalkeeper Conor Carroll returned in place of Aaron Brady, who had been playing well for the county. A couple of the club’s top performers, Ruairí Fallon and Conor Hand, also came back.

It was interesting how uncertain the local chat was before the match started. How potentially disruptive would the return of the Brigid’s players be to a team that had been progressing well? Had they really been doing any better than the sides in recent years, who had flagged a couple of false dawns?

Once the ball was thrown in, the bleakest forebodings were made flesh. Dublin, putting in their best display of Ger Brennan’s nascent tenure, were 16 ahead by the 24th minute and their opponents had yet to score. Even when they finally blitzed 1-1 in the space of a minute, the visitors had the last word before the break to lead by 13.

The redoubtable Willie Hegarty’s radio commentary told the story: “A woeful first half for Roscommon.”

Roscommon's Senan Lambe reacts to a missed chance against Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

So it was. Not alone had they managed just two scores, they had burned a litany of chances – previously predatory forwards as sluggish as cats in a rat run. The hopes of supporters in a crowd of 7,819 were obviously that the big turnarounds of the league so far would manifest to drive recovery.

But how would the players have been viewing it, especially those with memories of past Dublin entanglements? Dowd was anxious to emphasise the contrasting mentalities: one team desperate for a result; the other easing back players into the team and prepared maybe to disrupt a winning formula.

Yet there was fatalism. “They won the toss and they opted to go with it. We were playing against a strong breeze and we probably knew that any chances we got we needed to try and get them counted.

“We had an idea that we would be coming in maybe down at half time. But our performance in that first half left us a good bit behind.”

Brennan made the usual polite comments about the challenge of visiting Dr Hyde Park but when he was invited to be surprised at how poor Roscommon’s performance had been, he opted unsurprisingly to concentrate on the big improvement in his own ranks.

Key to the big first-half total was the accuracy of the two-point kicking. This has been a vulnerability since the enhanced score was introduced. On Sunday, within that sharpshooting opening 24-minute period, Dublin shot five. In last year’s entire league, they managed just six.

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny and Patrick Gavin of Roscommon. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Even in the four fixtures before the weekend, just seven had been shot and four of them by O’Callaghan. Hugh O’Sullivan, brought into goal for Enda Comerford, kicked one from a free. From play, Niall Scully, Seán Bugler, Paddy Small and Eoin Kennedy got in on the act.

The manager was relieved.

“Yes, so that’s very pleasing because we were probably one of the highest two-point shooters across the four divisions – unfortunately [with] the lowest-shot-to-score ratio, so things improved a bit today.”

Of equal value and benefit was the performance of the established players. Six of the team had started winning All-Ireland finals. Captain Eoin Murchan was excellent, both in defence and pushing forward, and Ciarán Kilkenny was named the TG4 Man of the Match.

The game management was excellent, another big improvement, particularly as Roscommon vaguely threatened a comeback with a second goal and reduced the margin briefly to single digits.

Ultimately, for all the experimentation, the main outcome for a league campaign should be a championship team. How close are Dublin?

“I don’t know. I probably do, but I can’t tell you. You’ll know in a few weeks’ time.”