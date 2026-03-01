Irish player tracker: David McGoldrick rolls back the clock with history-making hat-trick

It was a week that began with a sinking feeling. The news that Evan Ferguson looks set to miss Ireland’s World Cup qualifier semi-final against Czech Republic was a significant blow. At a time when Ireland can least afford it, the likely absence of their most natural number nine leaves a void.

Yet while attention centred on the loss of youth and promise, it was a striker at the opposite end of his career who seized the headlines across the water.

David McGoldrick stole the headlines on Saturday afternoon, rattling in a hat-trick in Barnsley’s 3-1 win away to Leyton Orient in League One. At 38, the forward continues to defy time with his output. The hat-trick at Brisbane Road gave Barnsley fans renewed hope of a late-season push towards the playoff positions. Currently 13th in the table, the Tykes are eight points behind sixth-placed Huddersfield but have four games in hand.

On a personal level, the enormity of McGoldrick’s latest goal-scoring feat is clear. He becomes the oldest Irish player to score a hat-trick across England’s top four divisions and remarkably, shows no sign of slowing. The 14-times capped international now has 10 goals in his last nine games, as well as an assist. If he continues in that vein of form and Barnsley can address defensive concerns at the other end, the playoffs will become a realistic target.

Ireland’s main goal threat of recent times, Troy Parrott, endured a quiet week by his standards. AZ Alkmaar progressed comfortably in the Conference League with a 4-0 win over Noah of Armenia on Thursday, but Parrott did not add to his goal tally.

He was named on the bench for Sunday’s 2-0 defeat away to Utrecht in the Eredivisie. That decision was probably taken with an eye on Wednesday’s KNVB Cup semi-final against Telstar. Introduced at half-time against Utrecht, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker managed just a single effort from the edge of the box and could not find a breakthrough.

Parrott has scored 24 goals for AZ in all competitions this season, so a week without a goal feels like a mere anomaly. A major domestic semi-final awaits and beyond that, an intriguing round-of-16 Conference League tie against Sparta Prague. The Sparta squad features a number of Czech internationals who will likely see action against Ireland in the March 26th qualifier semi-final.

It was a weekend of slim pickings in terms of Irish involvement in the English Premier League.

With Burnley’s Josh Cullen sidelined for the season, Matt Doherty out of favour at Wolves and Seamus Coleman not making the Everton bench, opportunities were scarce. Alex Murphy returned to the bench for Newcastle United following his Champions League debut, while Caoimhín Kelleher was absent for Brentford due to the birth of his first child. Nathan Collins had to settle for a place among the Brentford substitutes in the 4-3 victory against Burnley.

Everton's Jake O'Brien (left) challenges Dan Burn of Newcastle United during Saturday's Premier League match at St James' Park. Photograph: Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jake O’Brien was, in some respects, the sole flag-bearer. The defender played the full 90 minutes at right-back in Everton’s impressive 3-2 win away to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

There was more encouragement in the Championship, though not without concern.

Ryan Manning continued his outstanding season, curling home his third direct free-kick of the campaign in Southampton’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. It was Manning’s sixth league goal overall, which represents a career-best return in a single season. Finn Azaz was again influential for the Saints, creating several opportunities after his superb strike in the midweek demolition of QPR. John Egan had also found the net in Hull’s 4-2 midweek win against Derby County. Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics netted one of Derby’s goals in that game.

It was also an excellent weekend for two Sligo Rovers academy graduates. Johnny Kenny registered his first goal for Bolton in their 5-1 win over Exeter, rising for a well-taken header. He also added an assist in an outstanding performance that saw him named man of the match.

In Scotland, former Sligo Rovers forward Owen Elding continued his seamless transition to life at Hibernian with a headed goal in their 3-3 draw with Dundee. Elding’s teammate Jamie McGrath – quietly impressive all season – scored a magnificent late goal in the same game.

The one notable setback for Ireland came in the form of an injury to Mikey Johnston. The winger was forced off early in West Brom’s defeat to Oxford United and later left the Kassam Stadium on crutches. While there has been no official confirmation, the immediate outlook casts doubt over his availability to represent Ireland later this month. With Chiedozie Ogbene still absent from Sheffield United’s matchday squad and Festy Ebosele out of the picture at İstanbul Başakşehir, Ireland suddenly look poorly served on the wings.

Player and Stat of the Week: David McGoldrick (Barnsley)

Who else but David McGoldrick? Didzy rolled back the years once again, scoring a brilliant hat-trick that underlined his importance to Barnsley. At 38, and six years after making the last of 14 appearances for Ireland, he looks sharper than ever.

38 years old and still delivering absolute stunners 😍



David McGoldrick becomes the oldest player to score a league hat-trick in England’s top four tiers since Jamie Cureton did it for Dagenham & Redbridge back in 2015 👏 pic.twitter.com/cXkjSSiMin — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 28, 2026

Goal of the Week: Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Ryan Manning’s beautifully struck effort in Southampton’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday was his third direct free-kick of the campaign and takes his tally to six league goals for the season. He looks back to his best, which is welcome news ahead of some crucial games this month. His goal helped lift Southampton into seventh, four points off the playoff places.