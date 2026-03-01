Donegal and Galway share the spoils in drawn Ballyshannon league fixture

Donegal's Jason McGee sends the ball upfield despite the close attention of Galway's Johnny McGrath during the league fixture in Ballyshannon on Sunday. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

NFL Division One: Donegal 1-17 Galway 0-20

Just when it seemed as if Donegal were heading for a first defeat of the year, Peadar Mogan popped up to earn a point for his side.

Mogan kicked a dramatic two-pointer to deny Galway in front of 8,470 in Ballyshannon as Donegal stormed back from six points down.

As the rain bucketed down and in a swirling wind, Mogan went for broke and nailed his kick in front of the stand. Donegal are now on course to reach the Division 1 final.

“It’s on the horizon now,” said Donegal manager Jim McGuinness. “If you win one more game, you’re probably there. We want to go and we want to try and win the next game, but we want to do that in the context of what we’re trying to build in the game plan, the younger players getting an opportunity, and trying to develop depth.

“The same things that we were chasing at the beginning of the league, we’re still chasing them.”

Michael Murphy came on for a record-equalling 194th Donegal appearance, joining former full back Neil McGee, now a selector with McGuinness, at the top of the all-time list. The 36-year-old arrowed over three points to take his overall scoring tally to 782 points (34 goals and 680 points), a record unlikely to be bettered for some time, if at all.

“I don’t think minutes will be restricted for him moving forward either,” said McGuinness. “He wouldn’t be in that situation if he didn’t believe that he couldn’t do it, so we’re just building him, we’re trying to get him ready.

“We’re delighted to have him; it was a serious performance there today when we really needed it.”

Donegal's Michael Murphy breaks clear of Galway's Cian Hernon during the league fixture in Ballyshannon. Photograph: Inpho

Conor O’Donnell raced in for the Donegal goal in the 19th minute. Galway had just moved ahead thanks to a Robert Finnerty point when home goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany went long with his restart. Mulreany’s punt was knocked down for himself by O’Donnell, who pushed hard on the accelerator and pulled harder on the trigger, riffling past Conor Gleeson.

Mulreany converted a two-point free soon after and the St Naul’s man is proving to be a more-than-capable replacement for the injured Shaun Patton.

He had a string of big saves, including one at the bitter end from Daniel O’Flaherty.

A goal then and Galway could have been home and hosed, but Mogan popped up to tear the script.

“He went through the gap and he took the responsibility on,” said McGuinness of Mogan’s score. “That is the type of experience that you want coming into the championship and it was a great game for us from that point of view. We learned a lot about ourselves and there were a lot of big questions asked. They really stood up to that, in the physical stakes in particular.”

Tempers flare between Donegal and visitors Galway during the fixture in Ballyshannon. Photograph: Inpho

Donegal had defender Stephen McMenamin sent off in the 44th minute. McMenamin, already carrying a yellow card from a first-half infraction, saw red for a late challenge on Hernon at a stage when Galway were 0-16 to 1-7 to the good.

The Connacht side were 0-13 to 1-7 ahead at the break, after outscoring Donegal 0-7 to 0-1 in the second quarter. Mac Donnacha posted a two-pointer while Mulhearn fisted over when he might’ve fancied a shot on goal.

Paul Conroy had a late, late chance to win it for Galway but pulled his attempt wide.

“Huge learning for us,” said Galway manager Padraic Joyce, whose team spurned a 13-point lead against Roscommon last week. “We have a good group. We have a tight group there. We speak very honestly.

“I told the lads we need to go and find out how we lost this 13-point lead last week and how it happened today, losing the lead with an extra body on the pitch. We’ll have a chat about it and we’ll come up with the answers.”

Donegal: G Mulreany (0-1-0, 1 2ptf)); E Gallagher, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh (0–0-1), C McGonagle, S Malone; H McFadden, M Langan (0-0-2); P O’Hare, C O’Donnell (1-0-2), J Brennan (0-0-2); C McCahill, J McGee (0-0-2), E McGeehan. Subs: M Murphy (0-0-3, 1f), P Mogan (0-1-0) and F Roarty (0-0-1) for McGeehan, Brennan and McCahill (all half-time), K Muldoon for Malone (57).

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, C Hernon (0-0-1), J Glynn; L Silke, D McHugh, S Kelly; J Maher, M Tierney (0-0-2); S McGrath (0-0-2), C Mulhearn (0-0-3), L O Conghaile (0-0-2); R Finnerty (0-0-2), C Darcy, Ó Mac Donnacha (0-1-6, 1 2pt, 3f). Subs: F McDonagh for Ó Conghaile (57), P Conroy for Darcy (60), D O’Flaherty for S McGrath (60).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).