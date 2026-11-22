Do trends change taste? Or is it that, as our lives move on, we change too, and what suited a decade ago no longer works in the same way today? Both are true: from growing families to emptying nests, commuting to working from home, and on to retirement, how we use our homes will change. But those changes are quite different from, say, the sudden realisation that your passion for black and chrome has somehow transmogrified into a yearning for beige.

According to the people in charge of trying to get us to change our decor every year, 2027 is going to be all about green, and designers are suggesting binning your inspirational framed prints and throw pillows with witty messages. Apparently, fake indoor trees need to go too, although if you jumped on the bouclé bandwagon, you should get another year or two out of it. You may try to ignore trends, but they do creep into our awareness, inflecting our taste.

It is wiser to get the bones of your space right, and add a little accent here and there, if you do find you’re dreaming of green. For the owners of a particularly lovely south Dublin home, the problem wasn’t one of style but of use. The house is one of those generous homes that had expanded to accommodate the owner’s mother. It had seen children growing up and moving out, and made space for working from home during the pandemic. Now it needed to house a grown-up son, returning from a stint in the southern hemisphere.

“I called the project The Chapter House,” says designer Eilish Rickard. “As soon as I came to the door, I knew the house had soul. It was a beautiful home already, but it needed to be moved on to the next chapter. The owners also have an awful lot of books,” she adds with a smile.

The first chapter of this volume of the house’s story begins just over 20 years ago, when the owners were house-hunting and a friend had told them about this particular period home. “We were both working hard in demanding jobs,” the owner says. “And we had said we’re not going to buy anything that’s going to take a lot of work.” Still, as we all know, you don’t always fall in love to order, and one look and they were smitten. At this point, the work was mainly a cosmetic revamp, that would keep such gorgeous original features as the old wood-panelled former pantry, ceiling plasterwork and shuttered sash windows – but there was one major addition.

“We wanted to have somewhere we could build on for my mother,” the owner says. The house is listed, and so a conservation architect came in to advise, and a more or less separate apartment was added to one side. The “more or less” part is important, the owner says. It was a condition of planning that the apartment would be integrated into the house, rather than being a dwelling apart. So, for 20 years, a doorway to one side of the kitchen dresser was covered by a set of shelving, housing a collection of compact discs, in front of which was a comfortable bed for the family dogs.

Accessed by a side door, the two-storey apartment also had French windows to the shared back garden, giving it the kind of separation combined with connection that seems ideal for multigenerational family living. After the owner’s mother died, the two-storey apartment came back into service as a home office during the pandemic. “It was always a calm space,” the owner says. “I’d go in, I could be stressed for any number of reasons, and I’d go in and sit down, and there was something about it that I’d just calm down.”

Bereavement adds its own emotional toll, and it took, the owner confesses, “a lot of time to get our heads round changing things”.

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“As a designer, coming into people’s lives, there is a lot of emotion,” Rickard says. “There’s a sentimentality to it. You work with clients, it’s their home, but I want to guide them. Maybe to get them out of their comfort zone, to get them the spaces they want. At the end of the day, it is their home.” These owners, she says, “have a lovely style already, so I was just trying to elevate it, to bring it to the next stage”.

Designer Eilish Rickard in the apartment area of the 'Chapter House'

Integrated shelving and cupboard space in the main kitchen extends to incorporate the door through to the apartment

Timber flooring in the apartment

Bedroom in the main house

Today, that next stage includes reopening the connection between the two sets of accommodation. What had initially been a project to revamp the apartment, and perhaps upgrade the kitchen, led to a re-do for the entire home. “It’s a journey,” says Rickard with circumspection, as the plans evolved. “The house is plenty big enough for us,” the owner says, and so the plan had been to do the apartment up as a more dedicated work-from-home space, potentially with a view to retirement planning. Still, as they say, nature abhors a vacuum, and the owners’ son’s decision to come home with his fiancee, and the couple needing somewhere to live, gave everyone a fresh deadline.

Throughout the project, there are major moves and minor tweaks. In the main house, the kitchen had been a later addition to the original house, so it was possible to change the garden-facing windows and doors to get more light in without interfering with the listed part of the building. Articulated with black frames, the doors and windows are by Lambstongue, who specialise in conservation as well as contemporary glazing.

The clear advantage of working with a designer is not simply that you benefit from their vision and expertise, you also get access to their address book of suppliers, and their project management throughout. In the kitchen, Rickard designed integrated shelving and cupboard space that extends to incorporate the door through to the apartment. This has the clever effect of making the door part of the furniture, so that it fades into the background when closed. Designed by Rickard, the kitchen was made by Michael Farrell of Co Wexford, while the green-veined quartzite on the kitchen countertops and splashback are from Miller Brothers.

Natural limestone on the kitchen floor is by Fossil Stone, and this extends through to the hallway at the front, creating a nice sense of flow and continuity. Balancing this, there is a mood-change through into the apartment, where the timber flooring is a dark wood by Trunk. Again, Rickard designed integrated floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, this time made by Newtown Woodworks. The existing staircase with its classic turned wood spindles has been replaced with a flowing white curve, inspired by the owners’ fondness for the architecture of Majorca.

With such significant changes, were there any periods of panic? “There was a moment when the whole thing was gutted, and I was thinking: what have we done?” the owner says. “It is terrifying,” Rickard agrees. “Especially because the house is so beautiful, and it’s always stressful, but I aim to take that stress off the client’s shoulders, as much as possible, anyway.”

The hallway with limestone flooring in the original house

Integrated floor-to-ceiling bookshelves in the apartment

The doors and windows are by Lambstongue, who specialise in conservation

A new kitchenette in the apartment was made by Newcastle Design, and with an eye to future-proofing things, there is a shower room on the ground floor. Accessibility is a key element to bear in mind when designing a home for all life stages. Upstairs is a bedroom and study. Rickard also worked with the owners sourcing new furniture, including the sofa, dining table and chairs in the apartment, which are by Rockhill Interiors, and a wonderful Jean Prouvé 1930s Cité armchair supplied by Minima.

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Upstairs in the main house there are fabulously upgraded bathrooms, and freshly painted bedrooms. “We wanted cleaner lines,” says the owner. “Your taste does change over the years.” “And what you want to use your spaces for changes too,” adds Rickard. People talk about forever homes, but it would be hard to imagine a house that can accommodate a family’s needs over decades without change. The key, as Chapter House shows, is to plan with a view to possible futures, and to make flexible spaces where many generations can grow, go, and also come back home once more.

eilishrickardinteriors.com