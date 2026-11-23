I recently heard someone call their utility room the “futility room”. Despite their best efforts to keep it organised, it remained one of the most chaotic spaces in the house.

It’s easy to see how this happens. A dedicated laundry space, if you are lucky enough to have such a thing, is often one of the smallest rooms in the house and can easily become the place for everything that won’t fit anywhere else. Cleaning equipment, sports bags, shoes and kitchen appliances all compete for space, leaving little room for the laundry.

If this sounds familiar, don’t give up on your little space just yet. Here are a few thoughtful changes to turn your utility room into one of your favourite rooms in the house.

What matters

Most utility rooms need to serve several purposes, but deciding which jobs belong there and which can move elsewhere is the first step towards getting the space working properly.

Laundry is usually the utility room’s main purpose, but if you need to clear space before putting down a washing basket, look at what else is stored there. Could some of it go elsewhere in the house?

One area worth considering is under the stairs. Pull-out drawers can make this often awkward, underused space ideal for shoes and schoolbags. Taller sections could accommodate a vacuum cleaner or sports equipment, freeing up valuable space.

To decide what stays, consider the utility room’s location. If it opens on to a side passage or the garden, it may be a practical place for recycling or pet equipment. Keeping these close to the outside door makes them easy to bring in and out without carrying them through the house.

Rethink appliances

Countertop appliances such as air fryers, microwaves and food mixers often end up in the utility room when there’s no space in the kitchen. Before accepting that they need to stay there, consider how often you use them. Those used occasionally could be stored in a cupboard, freeing up valuable worktop space.

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For everyday appliances, consider whether your existing kitchen cabinets can be adapted to accommodate them. A tall kitchen cupboard can be divided into two sections, incorporating a lift-up door with a pull-out shelf for an air fryer, for example. This arrangement lets you pull the appliance out into a suitable position for use, with the necessary clearance and ventilation, then tuck it away once it has cooled.

It’s a relatively simple idea that can make a big difference, particularly when worktop space is limited. Importantly, it lets the utility room return to what it was designed for, rather than becoming an overflow space for everything that doesn’t fit in the kitchen.

If you have space for side-by-side machines, consider raising them to make loading and unloading easier

Laundry space

If you can keep the utility room just for laundry, make sure there’s space to wash, dry, iron and fold clothes. You also need to be able to move around comfortably, even with a clothes horse in use.

Stacking the washing machine and dryer can free up valuable space. Wall-mounted drying racks or ceiling-mounted airers are another option, particularly in a narrow room where a free-standing clothes horse would block access.

If you have space for side-by-side machines, consider raising them to make loading and unloading easier. A pull-out shelf beneath each machine can hold a washing basket. Underneath, pull-out drawers can act as laundry baskets, with one for lights and another for darks.

Cupboards above the appliances provide storage for detergents and other laundry supplies. Remember to allow space for the iron and ironing board, too. A tall cupboard or wall-mounted holder will keep them out of the way but easy to access.

Clear the floor

Getting brushes, mops and cleaning equipment off the floor can make a small utility room much easier to use. Wall-mounted clips and hooks are inexpensive to fit and free up valuable floor space.

If you are adding cupboards, make a list of what you need to store and check the dimensions before deciding on the internal layout. You might need a full-height section for cleaning equipment, shelves for smaller supplies and space at the bottom for bulkier items.

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Adjustable shelves let you vary the spacing to suit the contents, rather than wasting space above smaller items. Keep regularly used items within easy reach, and reserve higher shelves for occasional supplies. If the cupboard will house a cordless vacuum, include a socket so it can charge while stored.

Make it easy

No matter how many jobs your utility room needs to do, make sure there’s enough space to do them comfortably. Check that appliance doors and pull-out baskets can open fully, and keep doorways clear so people can come and go easily.

In an existing room, think about what frustrates you when using the space. If you have to move a clothes horse every time you open a cupboard, would switching to a ceiling-mounted airier you can pull up and out of the way make life easier? This would keep the floor clear and allow you to use the room more freely while clothes are drying.

When properly planned, the utility room is often one of the spaces homeowners are most excited to show off after a renovation. There is real satisfaction in having a room where everything is easy to find, use and put away.