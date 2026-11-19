Developer Rockstar even throws in a surprise that makes you want to empathise with GTA6's Bonnie-and-Clyde anti-heroes Lucia and Jason early in the story. Photograph: Rockstar Games via The New York Times

Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar Games

PlayStation 5 and Xbox

★★★★☆

Arriving amid levels of hype typically reserved for Marvel movies, Taylor Swift albums and first contact by aliens, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is an engagingly immersive video game that has the player guiding a duo of loved-up reprobates through the ups-and-downs of their criminal life and romantic relationship.

GTA VI is provocative, sweary and action-packed. It also features one of the best soundtracks of any piece of popular entertainment this side of an early Quentin Tarantino movie (yay for all the yacht rock). But it’s a long way off perfect and, in its bones, is still a GTA game.

In other words, it is immature, dazzled by violence and sex and feels precision-tooled to appeal to a 14-year-old boy’s idea of transgressive art. It’s great fun. However, it does not reinvent the wheel so much as invite you to steal the wheel and reflect on what a lark you’ve had on the way.

Since the original top-down GTA in 1997, Rockstar’s video game universe has inhabited its own violent walled garden separate and distinct from the rest of the industry. Down the decades, the franchise (and its sibling Red Dead series) has often resembled a parody of video games, designed for people who don’t play video games. It is normie-core with chrome-rimmed plates. The gaming equivalent of the Oasis reunion tour and people in Dublin who say they support Liverpool.

That remains the case in GTA VI – with the caveat that the chassis has been re-upped for next-generation consoles and that it comes with all the sparkle that you would expect of an AAA-plus title in 2026. There are radio stations galore, amazing sunsets and, once you get to Vice City, the in-game version of Miami, a vast map you can explore to your heart’s content.

Yet, deep down, the game also suffers from the historic GTA shallowness. It’s an open world that can feel more interested in impressing you with its scale than in delivering a compelling experience that engages with you at an emotional level.

Yes, the Bonnie-and-Clyde anti-heroes Lucia and Jason are vividly drawn, with an engaging backstory. Plus, Rockstar throws in an early surprise that makes you want to empathise with them even more. But they never fully come alive as people rather than cartoon characters in GTA and anyone who’s been put through the emotional wringer by, say, The Last of Us Part II (a game I still think about every day) is going to find it wanting.

I’m also not sure about Rockstar’s argument that the GTA series lampoons American culture. It feels more accurate to say that this is a valentine to life on the wrong side of the tracks – literally. During an early chase sequence when you are encouraged to avoid the cops by driving off the motorway or, if need be, going the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

The humour is also a bit take-it-or-leave-it. A teenager bunking off school to play the game will get a hoot out of Jason’s early attempts to ignore the come-ons of a scantily clad acquaintance. But these scenes make it clear this isn’t a game for people with much experience of adult life.

Plus, there seems to be a dark joke at work whereby Rockstar expects you to jump through a series of incredibly mundane tasks – unplugging a sink, patching up your car, collecting rent.

You could do all of these things in your day-to-day life and I can’t help thinking there is some bleak wit in the way in which the game is constantly sending you on dreary errands.

That said, it is beautiful (though I did detect some stutter on my PS5 during action set pieces) and the slow-burn plot eventually starts to pay off.

It is, ultimately, a GTA sequel that arrives not with a crash and a wallop but eases itself slowly out of the driveway and picks up speed in its own good time. Much better games have been released this year, but considering the hoopla, GTA VI has to be praised for successfully carrying the franchise forward to the present console generation.

It is a thoroughly solid GTA game with a decent story, a refreshing emphasis on relationships and more yacht rock than you can shake a pink flamingo at. As far as the majority of the fan base is concerned, that’s exactly what they came here for.