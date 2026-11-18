Hey Annie on Suffolk Street in Dublin 2, which is now open for bookings, is the third restaurant from Jamie O’Toole and Paul McVeigh. They already have Featherblade and Mister S, also in Dublin.

I visit the week before opening, and the pair are in the almost-finished space, whose most recent use was as a tourist office. They started the renovations in February, thinking it would take three months. It took 10.

The result is a lovely, uncluttered space that manages to be both simple and elegant. There are orange velvet banquettes, hanging fabric lamps, real candles in various salvaged vintage candlesticks, white tablecloths, a marble-topped bar, exposed brick walls, high ceilings with painted industrial pipes, and original wooden floorboards. There will also be a pianist on some nights, playing “old school” music from the 1960s and 1970s, as McVeigh says.

The name comes from O’Toole’s late mother. “My mum loved a great night out, it was hard to get her away from the table. We felt it was a good ethos for what we were trying to create here,” he says.

The pair see Hey Annie, which will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, as an evolution. “When we opened Featherblade, we were quite young, and what we wanted was somewhere you could get incredible Irish beef in the city centre, where it was reasonably priced,” says O’Toole.

“As we got older, we got kind of obsessed with cooking over fire and Mister S came out of that. As we got older again, what we crave now is somewhere where we can kind of get away from busyness of our lives and immerse ourselves in classics. We go out less and less with our responsibilities, so we want to make it feel more like an occasion.”

“We want it to be nostalgic and a bit detached”, is how McVeigh puts it. What he means by a bit detached is that customers will be encouraged to leave their phones at the door to be put in a lockbox, so that they can fully focus on the restaurant experience. It’s not a mandatory policy, but they hope most people will choose to return to a past era when diners were not constantly distracted by devices. As far as they know, no other restaurants in Dublin take this position on phones.

Hey Annie seats 70, with high stools at the bar for drinks either before or after dinner, or both. There are 20 staff who will work front of house.

Head chef Ramon Fernandez McGinn most recently worked at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare, while sous chef David Condon comes from The Shelbourne in Dublin 2.

The kitchen, which has 10 staff, has a custom open-fire grill and charcoal oven.

Hey Annie: Head chef Ramón Fernández McGinn with sous chef David Condon. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Hey Annie: Lobster rice. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Hey Annie: scallops with sherry sauce. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Hey Annie: house-cured wagyu, crisps and guindilla. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

“Food doesn’t need to look complicated to taste delicious,” says Fernandez McGinn. Two items on the menu he is particularly excited about are the jalapeño cannoli (€7), and the lobster rice, which serves two (€70).

“The jalapeño cannoli [is] our take on a cannoli, but we have made it savoury, with a crunchy outer layer and then a jalapeño-flavoured cream cheese and a charred jalapeño with jalapeño jam. I think that’s going to be the bite that makes everyone smile.”

The restaurant will be using Irish lobster for the lobster rice. “The rice is from Valencia and each portion of rice will be cocked in a litre of rich lobster-shell infused stock, and reduced down,” he says.

Other dishes include a snack of house-cured Wagyu, crisps and guindilla (€13); a starter of cumin and chilli lamb with scallion pancake (€17); and mains of turbot and sauce gribiche (€29), and celeriac and Gruyère pie (€22).

Hey Annie is at 25 Suffolk Street.

Hey Annie, a new restaurant at 21 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Hey Annie, a new restaurant at 21 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Hey Annie, a new restaurant at 21 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Hey Annie, a new restaurant at 21 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Hey Annie, a new restaurant at 21 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Hey Annie, a new restaurant at 21 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Hey Annie, a new restaurant at 21 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times